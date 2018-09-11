CHPT optimistic about probe card demand for AI, 5G

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) has expressed optimism about semiconductor probe card demand for AI and 5G applications.

CHPT is already a major probe card supplier for smartphone application processors, and has obtained orders for advanced 7nm chip manufacturing.

CHPT is also gearing up for robust chip demand for AI and 5G applications, by putting increased focus on its probe card offerings for the manufacture of other chip solutions including DRAM memory, ASIC chips, TDDI solutions, RFICs and power management chips. The efforts will start bearing fruit in 2019, according to the wafer test solution provider.

CHPT has grabbed probe card orders for the production of LPDDR4 chips, which are expected to start contributing to company revenues as early as the fourth quarter of 2018, the company disclosed. In the ASIC field, where demand has been rising for AI and blockchain, CHPT said the company is confident about growth in the segment.

CHPT is capable of providing high pin count solutions for advanced smartphone APs, and fine pitch ones for TDDI chips and high-end image processors. CHPT continued its vertical probe cards will be able to replace the current mainstream testing solutions for TDDI chips.

In addition, CHPT is looking to enter the field of special-purpose PCBs, such as PCBs for satellite applications. The company is scheduled to kick off mass production of test solutions for special-purpose PCBs in 2020.