CHPT enjoys ramp-up of orders for smartphone chips

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Wafer test solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) has enjoyed a ramp-up of orders for high-end smartphone application processors, according to market watchers. The ramp-up of the orders will allow the company to post another sequential revenue growth in the third quarter, said the watchers.

Orders for 7nm AP solutions, as well as chips for new Android devices, will be driving CHPT's revenue growth in the third quarter, the watchers indicated. Testing solutions for the manufacture of 7nm chips have accounted for 50-60% of the company's total revenues.

The watchers reiterated their previous prediction that CHPT will see its revenues peak for 2018 in the third quarter.

In addition, industry sources have revealed that CHPT is engaged in the development of probe card test solutions for 5G chips for customers including Qualcomm and Samsung. Orders for 5G chips will start contributing to CHPT's revenues in the second half of 2019, according to the sources.

CHPT has declined to comment on specific customers and orders, and said it has not provided its guidance for the third quarter.

CHPT reported June revenues of NT$264 million (US$8.66 million), down 16% on month. Revenues totaled NT$888 million for the second quarter of 2018, rising nearly 20% on quarter.