MWC Shanghai 2018 highlighting 5G, AI, IoT

Aaron Lee, Shanghai; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

MWC Shanghai 2018 running from June 27-29 is highlighting 5G, AI, IoT and autonomous driving to serve as major agenda of the annual event held under the theme of "Discover a Better World."

The three-day event is expected to attract more than 60,000 attendees and 550 participating companies.

At his opening keynote, Chen Zhaoxiong, vice minister of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), vowed that China will migrate into the 5G era at full throttle, including participation in 5G standards setting and establishment of an internationalized 5G experimental platform.

China, as a participant, contributor as well as beneficiary of the global mobile communications industry, is obligated to promote the advancement of 5G technologies, system chips and viable business models, Chen said.

Meanwhile, Shang Bing, chairman of China Mobile, said that he believes the business model of 5G networks will be different from the previous networks that will tilt toward more scenario-driven approach.

Telecom operators have to be equipped themselves with the ability to offer more value-added services based on different scenarios in their vertical market segment, Shang said.

In addition to a summit meeting for 5G, MWC Shanghai 2018 will also have other summits for IoT, AI and future vehicles. It also has a number of subtopics such as Applied AI, Tech in Society and the Digital Consumer.

China Mobile chairman Shang Bing at MWC Shanghai 2018

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, June 2018