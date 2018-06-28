Global chipmakers developing IoT SoCs as warm-up for 5G

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

As part of their efforts to develop a preemptive presence in the 5G era, global chipmakers are stepping up the development of IoT chipset solutions as a warm-up game for exploring tremendous business opportunities seen after 5G application services kick off commercial run in 2020, according to industry sources.

Since 5G communication technologies can integrate all communication products, applications and services, chipmakers must manage to build reciprocal cooperation ties with all the ecosystem partners including telecom operators, infrastructure equipment suppliers, terminal brand vendors, ODMs, software and services providers if they want to better tap the market for 5G chipset solutions, the sources said.

The sources indicated that any IoT SoC is virtually a miniature of 5G innovative applications, as far as what it involves are concerned, such as technology norms, ecosystems, application opportunities, and cooperation with upstream and downstream supply chain players.

The 5G era will highlight high-speed IoT, and only after chipmakers pass the IoT qualification competition can they smoothly grab the 5G chip market opportunities, the sources stressed.

Many mobile chipmakers including Apple, Samsung Electronics, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, HiSilicon and Spreadturm have raced to release their in-house developed diverse new-generation IoT chip product solutions for extensive applications, mainly to pave the way for their entry into the 5G market.

Their solutions are mostly dedicated to specific applications, products and markets, indicating that chipmakers are increasingly aware of how to best cash in on IoT business opportunities.

To better tap the huge business potentials, both Qualcomm and MediaTek have been investing heavily in their IoT chip business units, granting them strong financial and manpower resources and great autonomy for product development, indicating that the global IoT chip market has gradually matured.