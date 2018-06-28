Huawei to launch commercial 5G solutions, mobile chips in March 2019

Aaron Lee, Shanghai; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

To embrace the advent of the 5G era, Huawei plans to launch commercial 5G solutions as well as 5G chips for smartphones in March 2019, according to company rotating and acting CEO Eric Xu.

The release of the 5G mobile solutions will enable Huawei to launch 5G-enabled smartphones in June 2019, Xu said at the ongoing MWC Shanghai 2018 from June 27-29.

Xu said that he believes the announcement of 3GPP Released 16, expected by year-end 2018, will fully address issues related to low-latency and massive connectivity on 5G, and therefore accelerating the development of 5G networks and services.

The 5G networks will help promote mobile network services such as mobile video streaming and other services such as mobile AR, VR and MR, Xu added.

Huawei plans to roll out commercial 5G solutions for NSA (non-standalone) networks in September 2018 and other solutions for SA 5G networks in March 2019, Xu said.

Huawei rotating and acting CEO Eric Xu

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, June 2018