Lite-On Tech showcasing IoT applications at MWC Shanghai 2018

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EMS provider Lite-On Technology is exhibiting smart LED streetlamps and wireless communication modules for IoT (Internet of Things) application at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2018 during June 27-29.

The smart LED streetlamps integrate sensors and pico base station equipment for wireless communication to monitor environmental quality, security, traffic and sewers and levels of river water in cities, Lite-On Tech said. Smart LED street lamps are regarded as the first mile of smart city solutions, lite-On said adding many of its smart LED streetlamps hae been isntalled in Taiwan and North America, and it will tap the China market.

For wireless communication modules, Lite-On Technology said it adopts different technologies including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, wide-area-network Sigfox, LoRa and NB-IoT for different models. Such modules can be used in smart agriculture sensors, trackers of the elderly and children as well as electronic shelf labels to transfer data collected by sensors to cloud computing platforms, it noted.

Lite-On looks to large demand for IoT applications in China and will focus on promoting use of wireless communication modules in smart agriculture, security and fire monotoring, industrial control and energy management, smart home devices, smart retail solutions and smart city solutions.

Demonstration of smart LED streetlamps for smart city solutions

Photo: Lite-On Technology