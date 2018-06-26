IC test solutions providers see lucrative 5G-driven opportunities

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan IC test solutions providers Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) and Keystone Microtech are poised to embrace strong demand for high-caliber wafer probe cards, final test cards, and IC test boards associated with 5G and AI applications, with the latter planning to set up a new production line in early 2019 to cash in on the demand, according to industry sources.

The sources said that CHPT has started to take orders from Samsung Electronics for 5G high-speed, high-frequency wafer probe cards, with shipments likely to start in the third quarter of 2018 at the earliest. As the 5G mobile communication applications are set for commercial run in 2020, Samsung is aggressively developing 5G chipset solutions and strengthening partnerships with CHPT, which has been supplying wafer probe cards for processing Samsung's Exynos APs for lower-tier smartphones since the second half of 2017.

Meanwhile, Keystone is particularly well versed in the final test cards, and also actively developing chip-probing solutions including MEMS-based probe cards and probe heads, seeking to meet demand for high-speed and high-frequency wafer test solutions for 5G chips.

The company will soon install additional equipment at its existing production line to boost capacity by at least 50% by the end of 2018, and the second production line to be established in early 2019 will be dedicated to rolling out high-tier final test cards for chips needed for 5G, AI, VR and automotive electronics applications.

The company has reported consolidated revenues of NT$263 million (US$8.65 million) for the first five months of 2018, surging 18.39% on year, and it expects to score a 20% revenue growth for the whole year.