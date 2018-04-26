Wafer test specialist CHPT 1Q18 revenues surge 36% on quarter

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IC test equipment supplier Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$740 million (US$24.90 million) for the first quarter of 2018, surging 36% sequentially but declining 6% on year.

The firm posted a gross margin of 55.4% for the quarter, up 1.3pp on quarter and 1pp on year. Its first-quarter net profit stood at NT$167 million, up 48% sequentially but down 11%, with EPS reaching NT$5.08, up NT$1.65 on quarter but down NT$1.03 on year.

CHPT now provides total chip probing solutions with all in-house technologies to handle highly complicated probing and testing for smartphone processors, GPU chips, network communication chips, power management chips, and ASICs to help customers boost competitiveness.

The company said that the growing advancements of 5G and AI (artificial intelligence) technologies have driven the demand for chips with high computing performance, low power consumption and high reliability, which cannot do without the support of advanced test interface technologies developed by the company.

Maintaining stable partnerships with both Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Apple, CHPT has seen higher utilization rate for advanced wafer probe cards in the second quarter of 2018 than the first quarter, as TSMC is starting volume production of 7nm process to fabricate advanced A12 application processors for new iPhones, industry sources said.

CHPT now focuses on the production of wafer probe cards and IC test boards with high pin counts, fine pitches and good resistance to high temperatures, suitable for advanced process, so as to meet market demand for HPC chips needed to support high-end smartphones, AI and 5G applications. Industry sources expect the firm's 2018 revenues to peak in the third quarter as usual.