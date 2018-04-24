IC testing firm CHPT operates at nearly full utilization

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) has seen production lines for smartphone-use application processors run at nearly full capacity, according to company sources.

CHPT continues to enjoy a ramp-up in orders for testing services for advanced-node wafers for use in handset APs, and has higher production utilization rates in the second quarter compared to the prior quarter, said the sources.

CHPT has reportedly entered the supply chains of Apple and MediaTek for their smartphone APs, and is expected to see its revenues peak for 2018 in the third quarter, according to industry sources.

CHPT has declined to comment on specific customers or orders.

In addition, CHPT declined to comment on a recent Chinese-language Economic Daily News report saying the company will likely lose load board orders for testing power management ICs for use in Apple's devices since Apple has moved to develop its own PWM ICs. CHPT provides testing services for Dialog Semiconductor's PWM ICs used in the iPhone.

Apple will use its in-house developed PWM ICs and release load board orders to its testing partner Teradyne, which could also encourage its other chip suppliers like TSMC to switch load board orders to the US-based firm, the report quoted industry sources as saying. Any loss of the orders for Apple devices will absolutely hurt CHPT's business, according to the report.