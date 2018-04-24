China solar mono-Si wafer makers expand production in Yunnan

Nuying Huang, Yunnan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Major China-based solar mono-Si wafer makers have constructed additional production capacities in the western province of Yunnan, where abundant hydraulic power enhances competitiveness in product pricing and lowers carbon footprints.

The provincial government is promoting economic development by adopting environmental protection plans for newly developed factory sites.

LONGi Green Energy Technology, the largest solar mono-Si wafer maker in China, is increasing its solar mono-Si ingot growing capacity to 10GWp each in Baoshan City and 10GWp in Lijiang City.

Jinglong Group is setting up a solar mono-Si ingot factory with annual crystal-growing capacity of 1.2GWp in Qujing City, while Solargiga Energy is establishing a mono-Si ingot factory with annual capacity of 600MWp and another with annual slicing capacity of 600MWp in the city. In addition, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings will set up a mono-Si ingot factory with annual capacity of 20GWp in Qujing.

In line with the clustering, the provincial government of Yunnan plans to attract polysiliocn makers to set up plants to produce high-purity material for making solar mono-Si ingots.

In Yunnan, hydraulic power is in oversupply in the rainy summer but in short supply in the winter. In order to secure stable power supply, the provincial government has cooperated with state-run power generator/distributor China Southern Power Grid for the latter to supply power in winter.

Based on China-based solar mono-Si wafer makers' capacity expansion plans, the total annual production capacity will hike from 36GWP at year-end 2017 to over 60GW by year-end 2018.

LONGi's production base in Baoshan, Yunnan Province

Photo: Nuying Huang, Digitimes, April 2018