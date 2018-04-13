GCL-Poly to set up solar mono-Si wafer JV

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The largest China-based solar poly-Si wafer maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings has disclosed it will set up a factory making mono-Si ingots and wafers in Qujing, southwestern China, on a joint venture basis with the local government.

The factory will be established in two phases, each installing annual production capacity of 10GWp, using CCZ (continuous-fed Czochralski) crystal-growing technology.

GCL-Poly obtained CCZ technology from SunEdison whose PV assets it acquired in 2016.

LONGi Green Energy Technology, the largest China-based solar mono-Si wafer maker, plans to expand production capacity from 15GWp at year-end 2017 to 28GWp at year-end 2018, 36GWp at year-end 2019 and 45GWp at year-end 2020.