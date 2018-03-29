LONGi to construct PV power station in northwestern China

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar mono-Si wafer maker LONGi Green Energy Technology will set up a ground-mounted PV power station with installation capacity of 228MWp in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwestern China, according to the company.

The China-based firm estimates total investment at CNY1.365 billion (US$216 million), including establishment of a step-up transformer substation, power transmission lines and peripheral facilities.

The station is expected to generate electricity of 329 million kWh a year at annual average insolation duration of 1,443 hours during 25 yeas of commercial operation. Average annual revenues from selling electricity and net operating profit are estimated at CNY159.6 million and CNY74.3 million respectively.

LONGi set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in January 2018 to handle the project.

LONGi had annual production capacity of 1.5GWp for solar mono-Si wafers as of year-end 2017 and will keep expanding the capacity to 2.8GWp in 2018 and 4.5GWp in 2020.