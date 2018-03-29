GCL-Poly to produce solar mono-Si ingots

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based poly-Si solar wafer maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings is ready to start production of mono-Si ingots and wafers in second-half 2018, according to media reports.

Having acquired PV manufacturing assets from US-based SunEdison in 2016, GCL-Poly has obtained CCZ (continuously-fed Czochralski) crystal-growing technology which enables continued production of 10 solar mono-Si ingots from a single furnace. The production efficiency for CCZ is significantly higher than other mono-Si manufacturing processes.

GCL-Poly has been switching to diamond wire cut (DWC) for producing poly-Si wafers. Its annual DWC capacity increased from 17GWp in 2016 to 24GWp at year-end 2017, and will hike to 30GWp by year-end 2018.

While the demand ratio was 90:10 between poly-Si and mono-Si wafers in overseas market in 2017, it was 70:30 in China where makers preferred mono-Si modules for model PV power projects, the reports said.

For polysilicon, GCL-Poly has annual production capacity of 75,000 tons and is setting up a factory with designed capacity of 60,000 tons in northwestern China.

GCL-Poly will begin to use FBR (fluididized-bed reactor) to produce polysilicon in mid-2018, with the technology consuming much less power and the produced polysilicon particularly matched with CCZ method, the reports from China said.

GCL-Poly has set up annual production capacity of 5,000 tons for high-purity polysilicon for making semiconductor-grade ingots and wafers.