Major China solar mono-Si wafer makers lower prices
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Monday 16 April 2018

First-tier China-based solar mono-Si wafer makers have lowered quotes to US$0.62-0.63 per unit in a bid to compete with fellow suppliers from the poly-Si sector, according to industry sources.

Second-tier suppliers have been caught in a dilemma of whether to follow suit at the risk of losses, or refrain from lowering quotes at the risk of losing orders, the sources said.

Many China-based solar mono-Si wafer makers enjoyed brisk sales due to short supply in first-half 2017, which prompted them to expand production capacities.

While the top-2 LONGi Green Energy Technology and Zhonghuan Semiconductor are still expanding production capacities, others have shelved their expansion plans in view of possible oversupply in 2018.

However, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, the largest China-based solar poly-Si wafer maker, will enter the mono-Si segment by setting up a factory with annual production capacity of 20GWp in southwestern China.

