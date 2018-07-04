Green energy
China makers preparing for quasi-mono-Si wafer production
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Main China-based solar poly-Si wafer makers are preparing for quasi-mono-Si wafer production to compete with mono-Si wafer makers, according to industry sources.

These polY-Si wafer makers include GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, LDK Solar, Sornid Hi-Tech, Rietech New Energy, Jinko Solar Holdings and CSI. Taiwan-based Sino-American Silicon Products is also preparing for such production, the sources said. GCL-Poly plans to modify one-third of poly-Si ingot production capacity for making quasi-mono-Si ingots in 2018.

Since China announced plans to control PV installation on June 1, PV demand in the country has plummeted, heating up competition between mono-Si and poly-Si wafer makers.

Compared to monocrystal-growing process to produce mono-Si ingots, polycrystal-growing furnaces are used to support poly-Si ingot-pulling to produce quasi-mono-Si ingots, the sources indicated. A G6-size polycrystal-growing furnace can produce 36 ingots at one time, usually consisting of 25 quasi-mono-Si and 11 poly-Si ones, the sources said.

While solar cells made from quasi-mono-Si wafers have slightly lower energy conversion rates than those made from mono-Si wafers, production cost for quasi-mono-Si wafers is lower, the sources explained.

However, energy conversion rates using quasi-mono-Si wafers are inconsistent, with a considerable portion below the average.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.