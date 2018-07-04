China makers preparing for quasi-mono-Si wafer production

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Main China-based solar poly-Si wafer makers are preparing for quasi-mono-Si wafer production to compete with mono-Si wafer makers, according to industry sources.

These polY-Si wafer makers include GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, LDK Solar, Sornid Hi-Tech, Rietech New Energy, Jinko Solar Holdings and CSI. Taiwan-based Sino-American Silicon Products is also preparing for such production, the sources said. GCL-Poly plans to modify one-third of poly-Si ingot production capacity for making quasi-mono-Si ingots in 2018.

Since China announced plans to control PV installation on June 1, PV demand in the country has plummeted, heating up competition between mono-Si and poly-Si wafer makers.

Compared to monocrystal-growing process to produce mono-Si ingots, polycrystal-growing furnaces are used to support poly-Si ingot-pulling to produce quasi-mono-Si ingots, the sources indicated. A G6-size polycrystal-growing furnace can produce 36 ingots at one time, usually consisting of 25 quasi-mono-Si and 11 poly-Si ones, the sources said.

While solar cells made from quasi-mono-Si wafers have slightly lower energy conversion rates than those made from mono-Si wafers, production cost for quasi-mono-Si wafers is lower, the sources explained.

However, energy conversion rates using quasi-mono-Si wafers are inconsistent, with a considerable portion below the average.