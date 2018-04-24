Andes silicon IP chip shipments to hit 800 million mark in 2018

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based CPU IP provider Andes expects to see shipments of its silicon IP chips hit the 800 million mark in 2018, according to company president Frankwell JM Lin.

Shipments of Andes' silicon IP chips climbed to 590 million units in 2017 from 430 million in 2016, driven by robust demand for IoT applications, said Lin. The company also returned to profitability in 2017.

With steady growth in the number of IP contracts secured, Andes will enjoy another year of revenue growth in 2018, Lin indicated.

Andes has enhanced its customer portfolio to include companies engaged in the gaming, touch panel, wireless/IoT, wireless display, 32-bit MCU and USB 3.0 fields, Lin continued. The number of its customers increased to 25 in 2017 from 15 in 2016.

Andes swung to net profits of NT$21.53 million (US$0.73 million) in 2017 from losses of NT$31.86 million in 2016, when revenues grew 38.9% on year to NT$289 million. EPS came to NT$0.54 from negative NT$0.86 in the prior year.

Market watchers expect Andes to post about 30% revenue growth in 2018 with higher profits.

Andes is a MediaTek subsidiary. Founded in 2005, Andes specializes in the development of high-performance and low-power 32- and 64-bit processor cores for embedded system applications.