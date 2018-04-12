Topco Scientific enjoys clear order visibility through 3Q18

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IC materials distributor Topco Scientific has reported clear order visibility throughout the third quarter of 2018 as the semiconductor industry is entering its peak season, and the company expects its revenues to pick up quarter by quarter to hit new highs, thanks to robust market demand for advanced semiconductor materials and improving businesses from the environmental engineering and PV power segments.

The company has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.446 billion (US$220.24 million) for the first quarter of 2018, a record quarterly high and rising 15.7% on year. The encouraging performance was mainly bolstered by strong sales of silicon wafers, photoresist and LED, driven by ramped-up shipments associated with advanced fabrication process by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

At the moment, Topco sees 80% of revenues contributed by sales of precision materials, consumables, parts and components, as well as equipment associated with the semiconductor, LCD and optoelectronics industries, and 20% from environmental engineering systems and solar energy generation engineering services.

Topco expects revenues from the environmental engineering segment to grow steadily starting in the second quarter of 2018 to reach an annual level of NT$1.5-1.8 billion for a revenue share of 6-7%. The company also expects its revenues from PV projects at home and abroad to double in 2018.

The company has seen 65% of its revenues generated in the domestic market and 35% in the China market, but the increasingly stringent environmental protection requirements in China will help push up the firm's ratio of revenues from China as they will significantly vitalize the firm's environmental engineering business there.

For the entire year, Topco's revenues are estimated to soar 10-15% on year, with gross margins staying at a stable level of 13-14%.