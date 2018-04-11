Innodisk to ramp up production capacity 50%

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Innodisk, which develops and manufactures industrial-class storage products, will soon begin to operate a new plant which will increase its overall production capacity by 50%.

The new plant in Yilan, northern Taiwan is scheduled to come online and start generating revenues later in April, according to company chairman Randy Chien. Construction of the plant was completed recently.

The additional new capacity will bring in revenues substantially in the third quarter, said Chien, adding that the company will ramp up its production capacity to over one million memory storage devices from the current 800,000 units.

Innodisk reported revenues climbed 41% on year to a record high of NT$6.54 billion (US$224.1 million) in 2017. EPS for the year came to NT$10.86. The company credited the positive performance to DRAM and NAND flash price rallies, and growing demand for industrial memory modules.

Innodisk specializes in industrial SSDs, industrial DRAM modules and other peripheral products. DRAM and NAND flash price rallies, and growing demand for industrial memory modules led to the company's positive performance during 2017.

Innodisk disclosed revenues for the first quarter of 2018 surged 43.4% from a year earlier to NT$2.01 billion. The company is optimistic about revenues for all of the year.