Equipment makers Acter, Nova 1Q18 revenues surge

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based equipment suppliers Acter and Nova Technology have both enjoyed robust cleanroom and engineering equipment orders from China's semiconductor and FPD industries, with their revenues for the first quarter of 2018 registering double-digit on-year growths.

Acter has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.19 billion (US$40.6 million) for March 2018, up 53.9% sequentially and 0.9% on year. Revenues for the first quarter came to NT$3.03 billion, rising 10.4% from the same period in 2017.

Acter credited the positive performance to strong demand from its China-based clients engaged in the semiconductor, optoelectronics and FPD sectors eager to expand their fab production capacities.

Acter's consolidated revenues climbed to a record high of NT$11.44 billion in 2017, when net profits also reached an all-time high of NT$842 million. The company is optimistic about its performance in 2018.

Nova, a subsidiary of Acter specializing in services of water, gas and chemical process systems, has announced consolidated revenues for March 2018 surged 116% on month and 98% from a year earlier to NT$603 million. Nova's revenues for the first quarter of 2018 grew 44% on year to NT$1.285 billion, a record quarterly high.

Nova also disclosed China as a proportion of company revenues reached 80% in the first quarter, up from 61% during the same period in 2017.

Nova posts record March and 1Q18 revenues

Photo: Company