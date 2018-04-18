Clean room specialist Acter enjoys clear order visibility through 1H19

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's clean room engineering specialist Acter has reported clear order visibility through the first half of 2019 thanks to robust demand from overseas semiconductor firms and LCD panel makers, mainly in China, with its annual engineering revenues likely to hit a new high in 2018, and its first-quarter revenues already double on year.

Acter is proceeding with clean room and other related engineering projects at China's Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit's 12-inch wafer plant, Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL)'s IC packaging plan in Jinjiang, Fujian, as well as an advanced generation panel plant. And the firm's reinvested affiliate Nova Technology has also received sizeable orders from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) and China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) for process engineering equipment

Acter expects the revenues from the semiconductor and LCD panel sectors to command over 50% of its total annual incomes in 2018.

Another 20% of the firm's revenues will come from shipments of electrical-mechanical engineering equipment to consumer electronics plants, including a Vietnam plant set up by Taiwan's Chilisin Electronics, a provider of power inductor turnkey solutions. The company eyes a 30% revenue growth from the consumer electronics sector, with a 50% increase from the passive components segment alone.

In addition, Acter has also landed orders for biomedical technology engineering equipment, with annual revenues from the segment to soar 20-30% on year and account for 10% of the firm's total incomes for 2018.

Company chairman CL Liang said that Acter will see bright business prospects for the China market through at least 2025, given the China government's strong determination to develop semiconductor and panel industries. He continued that Taiwan businesses in wafer foundry, IC packaging and testing, passive components, and optoelectronics industries are actively pursuing advancements, also providing lucrative business opportunities for Acter.

Liang is optimistic that Acter's revenues will grow quarter by quarter to hit a new high in 2018. The company raked in record consolidated revenues of NT$11.438 billion (US$389.52 million), net earnings of NT$842 million and EPS of NT$18.17 in 2017.