Bits + chips
Global February semiconductor sales increase 21%, says SIA
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 3 April 2018

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$36.8 billion for the month of February 2018, an increase of 21% compared to the February 2017 total of US$30.4 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

The February sales were 2.2% lower than the January 2018 total of US$37.6 billion, reflecting typical seasonal market trends, said SIA.

"The global semiconductor market continued to demonstrate substantial and consistent growth in February, notching its 19th consecutive month of year-to-year sales increases and growing by double-digit percentages across all major regional markets," said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA. "The Americas stood out once again, with sales increasing nearly 40% compared to last year, and sales were up year-to-year across all major semiconductor product categories."

Year-to-year sales increased significantly across all regions: the Americas (37.7%), Europe (21.7%), China (16.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (16.2%) and Japan (15.5%). Month-to-month sales increased slightly in Europe (0.9%), but fell somewhat in Japan (-0.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.5%), China (-2.6%) and the Americas (-4.3%).

