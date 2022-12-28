中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 28, 2022
    11:46
    light rain
    17°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Server industry core to stabilizing electronics supply chain in 2023
    36min ago
    Economic headwinds temporarily impacting made-in-India smartphones
    41min ago
    Quanta to set up plant in northern Vietnam
    Dec 27, 20:05
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    IC design houses cautious about Android smartphone shipments in 2023

    Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    With Samsung Electronics likely to adjust downward its smartphone sales goal for 2023, Oppo, Vivo and other China-based brand vendors are also expected to see their Android smartphone shipments disappoint next year, according to sources at Taiwan-based IC design houses.

    Samsung has already slashed orders for its Galaxy A-series smartphones, due to disappointing sales thus far in 2022, raising concerns about whether the poor sales of its best-selling series will prompt the vendor to cut its overall shipment goal next year, the sources said.

    Chinese smartphone vendors including Oppo and Vivo have also seen lackluster demand, and remain cautious about order pull-ins for their new models slated for launch next year, the sources indicated.

    Many research institutions have been pessimistic about the global handset market in 2023, citing negative macro factors. Unit sales next year may be just on par with 2022 levels - in what is seen as the best-case scenario, according to the sources.

    In addition, the 5G smartphone market penetration rate has been disappointing this year, and may continue to be so in 2023, the sources said.

    MediaTek estimated previously the global market penetration rate for 5G handsets at only 55% in 2023, compared with nearly 50% in 2022. India could be the only market to see relatively higher sales growth next year, while sales prospects remain unclear in China, the US and Europe, the mobile SoC specialist was quoted as saying in previous reports.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    2023 Android brand demand design electronics IC IC design Oppo sales Samsung Samsung Electronics shipments smartphone Taiwan Vivo
    Related stories
    Dec 23
    MediaTek, Qualcomm to see smartphone AP shipments fall in 4Q22
    Nov 30
    MediaTek eyeing closer tie with Samsung
    Nov 24
    Component suppliers remain conservative about demand for Android smartphones
    Oct 31
    Handset market faces worst headwinds in a decade, says MediaTek CEO
    Oct 21
    Inventory correction for Android phones nears end
    Sep 22
    IC design houses continue to see Android phone customers scale back orders
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    megawin
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 27, 09:13
    STAr Technologies announces PoWoS trademark registration
    Tuesday 27 December 2022
    Taipei City government promotes digital transformation: Boosting innovation momentum of SMEs
    Tuesday 27 December 2022
    MORAI to showcase latest autonomous driving simulation technology at CES 2023
    Friday 23 December 2022
    Nordic Semiconductor showcases leading Bluetooth LE, Matter, low-power Wi-Fi, and cellular IoT technology at CES 2023
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Dec 27, 14:09
    Changan Automobile to invest CNY150 billion in new automotive technology supply chain
    Tuesday 27 December 2022
    Can Huawei restore consumer business by stepping into EVs?
    Tuesday 27 December 2022
    Taisic to expand production capacity for SiC substrates
    Tuesday 27 December 2022
    Taiwan SiC substrate suppliers need high-yield crystal growth to compete with fellow makers