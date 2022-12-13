中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 14, 2022
    12:35
    rain
    17°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Global wafer foundry industry, 2023 and beyond
    18min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    SEMI: global semiconductor industry invests $500 billion to build 84 new fabs by 2024

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturers International (SEMI) released its latest World Fab Forecast report, projecting the worldwide semiconductor industry will invest more than $500 billion in 84 volume chipmaking facilities by 2024.

    Fabs start construction from 2021 to 2023, with segments including automotive and high-performance computing fueling the spending increases. SEMI said projected growth in global factory count includes a record high of 33 new semiconductor manufacturing facilities starting construction in 2022 and 28 more in 2023.

    New fabs built between 2019-2023

    Year

    Number of fabs

    2019

    17

    2020

    17

    2021

    23

    2022

    33

    2023

    28

    Source: SEMI, compiled by DIGITIMES, December 2022

    Thanks to government subsidies promised by the CHIPS and Science Act, the US is seeing the construction of 18 new facilities from 2021-2023.

    China will build 20 fabs planned for mature technologies, according to the report.

    Europe and the Middle East region's investment in semiconductor facilities is also reaching a historical high with the encouragement of the EU Chips Act, starting to construct 17 new fabs from 2021-2023.

    Taiwan is expected to start construction on 14 new facilities, while Japan and Southeast Asia are each projected to begin building six new facilities over the forecast period. Korea is forecast to start construction on three large facilities, according to the SEMI report.

    Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO said, "The latest SEMI World Fab Forecast update reflects the increasing strategic importance of semiconductors to countries and a wide array of industries worldwide and underscores the significant impact of government incentives in expanding production capacity and strengthening supply chains."

    "With the bullish long-term outlook for the industry, rising investments in semiconductor manufacturing are critical to laying the groundwork for secular growth driven by a diverse range of emerging applications," said Manocha.

    New fabs being built between 2021-2023, by country/region

    Country/Region

    Number of new fabs

    Americas (US)

    18

    Europe and the Middle East

    17

    China

    20

    Taiwan

    14

    Japan

    6

    Southeast Asia

    6

    South Korea

    3

    Source: SEMI, compiled by DIGITIMES, December 2022

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing Memory chips
    Tags
    analysis China Japan SEMI semiconductor industry South Korea
    Related stories
    Nov 24
    2023 Outlook: 8 trends to shape semiconductor industry in 2023 and beyond
    Nov 23
    2023 Outlook: Coming out of year of Black Swans, semiconductor industry likely to be less volatile in 2023
    Nov 3
    SEMICON China Forum: Find ways out under US trade ban
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Opinions
    Asia
    Opinions
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 9, 10:17
    Nexperia awards Digi-Key Electronics 2021 E-Tailer of the Year
    Thursday 8 December 2022
    ADATA exclusive A+ SLC technology enhances industrial memory card efficacy
    Wednesday 30 November 2022
    HealthcareEXPO TW 2022: Wincomm exhibits endoscopy AI and telehealth solutions with partners
    Monday 28 November 2022
    Modern desktop and innovation
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Dec 13, 09:26
    Automotive IDMs see delivery lead times shorten to 16-18 weeks
    Tuesday 13 December 2022
    EV sector needs more clarity on Biden's energy law, says LG Chem CEO
    Tuesday 13 December 2022
    Hyundai supplies fuel cell trucks to Israel and US
    Tuesday 13 December 2022
    Ultium Cells receives financial boost for new battery plants in US