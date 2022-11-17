中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Nov 17, 2022
    22:11
    mostly cloudy
    24°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Taiwan chipmakers eye metalens opportunities
    9min ago
    FIC sampling AR HUD products to EV customers
    46min ago
    Network security equipment specialist Lanner upbeat about 2023 growth
    1h 5min ago
    Qualcomm sticks to supplier diversification strategy
    1h 14min ago
    E-paper display demand for billboards promising, says EIH
    2h 17min ago
    Taiwan drafts law to defend its IC industry
    2h 31min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Micron cutting further DRAM and NAND wafer starts

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Micron Technology is reducing DRAM and NAND wafer starts by approximately 20% versus fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 and is also working toward additional capex cuts. The moves are to respond to market conditions, according to the memory chip vendor.

    The planned wafer starts reductions will be made across all technology nodes where Micron has meaningful output, the company indicated.

    "The market outlook for calendar 2023 has weakened," said the chip vendor in a statement. "In order to significantly improve total inventory in the supply chain, Micron believes that in calendar 2023, year-on-year DRAM bit supply will need to shrink and NAND bit supply growth will need to be significantly lower than previous estimates."

    Micron now expects its bit supply growth to be negative for DRAM and in the single-digit percentage range for NAND in calendar 2023.

    "Micron is taking bold and aggressive steps to reduce bit supply growth to limit the size of our inventory," said company president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. "We will continue to monitor industry conditions and make further adjustments as needed."

    Despite the near-term cyclical challenges, Mehrotra continued, "we remain confident in the secular demand drivers for our markets, and in the long term, expect memory and storage revenue growth to outpace that of the rest of the semiconductor industry."

    Micron is scheduled to hold its fiscal first quarter earnings conference call on December 21.

    Micron disclosed in late September its decision to slash spending on new chipmaking gear by 50% to counter what it called an "unprecedented" market downturn. Its capex outlook for fiscal 2023 is set at around US$8 billion, down more than 30% from a year earlier. Micron also gave its dim business outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

    Categories
    Chips + components Memory chips
    Tags
    2023 capex DRAM Micron Micron Technology NAND supply chain wafer
    Related stories
    Nov 15
    Winbond expects demand to pick up starting mid-2023
    Oct 31
    PTI plans 40% capex cut in 2023
    Oct 12
    Nanya cuts capex outlook after nearly 60% profit fall
    Sep 1
    Memory chip vendors brace for weak 2H22
    Jul 1
    Micron warns of demand weakness
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global logistics services that connect Asia with the world
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 17, 10:19
    Use VPN to protect your online security against network threats
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    iCatch announces new ISP technology for night-vision and surveillance applications
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    Sourceability drives digital supply chain transformation, shaping new development for IC distributors
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    Spotlight review at Compamed 2022: APD's impressive PSU solutions for critical medical equipment
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Nov 17, 14:18
    Gogoro bets high on battery swapping as it enters India
    Thursday 17 November 2022
    Chinese battery makers eyeing huge US IRA business opportunities
    Thursday 17 November 2022
    Panasonic CTO says second battery plant would probably be in US
    Thursday 17 November 2022
    Vietnamese EV brand VinFast targets North America, Europe markets