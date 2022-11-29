中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Nov 30, 2022
    11:11
    light rain
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Actron to become largest shareholder of Mosel
    Nov 29, 22:49
    Optical communication device firm eLASER remains cautious
    Nov 29, 20:08
    Drops in DRAM spot prices narrow
    Nov 29, 19:49
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Semiconductor sales to drop 5% in 2023, says IC Insights

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Worldwide semiconductor sales are forecast to drop 5% in 2023 after hitting a record high in 2022, according to IC Insights.

    After soaring 25% to US$614.7 billion in 2021, worldwide semiconductor sales are expected to increase 3% to a new record sales level of US$636.0 billion this year, said IC Insights.

    However, adverse conditions that stunted semiconductor sales in the second half of 2022 are expected to persist through the first half of next year, IC Insights indicated. A global economy struggling through the recession, soft demand for new enterprise and personal computers and smartphones, elevated chip inventory levels, and continued weakness in the memory IC market are expected to reduce total semiconductor sales by 5% next year. Total IC sales are forecast to decrease 6% while combined sales of O-S-D (optoelectronics, sensors and actuators, and discretes) devices are forecast to nudge slightly higher.

    Following the cyclical down year in 2023, IC Insights forecasts semiconductor sales will rebound with three years of much more robust growth. By the end of the forecast period in 2026, semiconductor sales are forecast to climb to US$843.6 billion, representing a CAGR of 6.5%.

    In 2022, four major semiconductor product categories are expected to post solid double-digit sales gains, IC Insights said. The microcomponents and optoelectronics segments are expected to grow by single-digit amounts. Only the highly cyclical memory market is forecast to post a 17% decline, weighing down overall IC and semiconductor market growth this year.

    In a separate report, IC Insights revised its 2022 worldwide semiconductor capital spending forecast to show a 19% increase this year to US$181.7 billion. The revision represents a decrease from US$190.4 billion and 24% growth that was initially forecast. Still, the revised capex forecast will amount to a new record high level of spending.

    Semiconductor industry capital spending grew 10% in 2020 and surged by 35% in 2021. If industry capital spending rises as forecast by 19% this year, it will mark the first three-year period of double-digit capex increases in the semiconductor industry since 1993-1995, IC Insights said. However, a weak memory market and US sanctions on China semiconductor producers may lead to a 19% decline in semiconductor capital spending in 2023, according to the market researcher.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing Memory chips
    Tags
    2023 IC IC Insights sales
    Related stories
    Nov 28
    Taiwan memory vendors cutting output against sluggish demand
    Nov 24
    VIS may gain shifted orders from China
    Nov 17
    Micron cutting further DRAM and NAND wafer starts
    Nov 16
    Foundries brace for poor sales in November, December
    Aug 24
    Semiconductor industry growth prospect dims and capex reduced
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 28, 09:41
    Modern desktop and innovation
    Thursday 24 November 2022
    With years of experience in medical power markets, Asian Power Devices showcases new products at CMEF 2022
    Tuesday 22 November 2022
    Fusion Worldwide named Outstanding International Branded Distributor
    Tuesday 22 November 2022
    Digital transformation in the 'post-pandemic' era: ZNT's global layout, transformation and upgrading of localized services in the Asia-Pacific region
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Nov 29, 14:23
    Europe falling behind US and China in industry transformation, says VW brand CEO
    Tuesday 29 November 2022
    Japan-based Taiheiyo Cement in R&D of LFMP batteries
    Tuesday 29 November 2022
    Baidu's Kunlun Xin mass produces 7nm XPU-R chips for autonomous driving
    Tuesday 29 November 2022
    Chinese car makers yet to match US$30,000 goldilocks EV price