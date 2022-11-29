中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Nov 30, 2022
    11:12
    light rain
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Actron to become largest shareholder of Mosel
    Nov 29, 22:49
    Optical communication device firm eLASER remains cautious
    Nov 29, 20:08
    Drops in DRAM spot prices narrow
    Nov 29, 19:49
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Taiwan PC monitor shipments decreased by over 17% in 3Q22, says DIGITIMES Research

    Betty Shyu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Taiwan's PC monitor shipments went down 17.5% sequentially and 18.1% on year to arrive at only 19 million units in the third quarter and the volumes will slip further in the fourth quarter, rounding out the annual volumes in 2022 to 132 million units, down 9.2% on year.

    The shipment decline is due mainly to rising inflation and mature markets' increasing interest rates, which has led to shrinking demand from the end market.

    Taiwanese makers contributed slightly less than 63% of worldwide PC monitor shipments in the third quarter, down from 63.4% in the second quarter, as Korea-based LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics both acted keenly pushing shipments to meet their targets at the end of the third quarter, while China-based monitor maker Lehui also enjoyed increased orders from HP and Samsung Electronics and shipments for own-brand products.

    After accounting for over 80% of Taiwan's PC monitor shipments for the first time in the second quarter, monitors sized 22-inch and above went back down slightly in the third quarter, while the shares of the all size segments between 22.x- to 26.x-inch all had decreased percentages.

    The 23.x-inch remained the largest segment, seeing its share dip 1pp sequentially to 44.9% in the third quarter. The share of 27-inch and above continued to rise in the third quarter.

    TPV, the largest monitor maker in Taiwan, only had a mild shipment decline in the third quarter as the ODM is pushing its shipments keenly in a bid to meet its annual target. TPV contributed over 48% of Taiwan's monitor shipments in the third quarter, increasing from a quarter ago, while all other ODMs saw their shares slip on quarter.

    With TPV's robust shipments and other non-Taiwanese makers experiencing unsatisfactory performance, Taiwan's worldwide share is expected to climb back to above 64%, while TPV's share in Taiwan shipments will also rise back to around 50%.

    Categories
    Display system Displays + photonics ICT manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    3Q22 DIGITIMES Digitimes Insight Digitimes Research monitor PC shipments Taiwan
    Related stories
    Nov 28
    How Silicon Valley looks at the Taiwan miracle (3): Competitiveness is the best survival strategy
    Nov 17
    Micron cutting further DRAM and NAND wafer starts
    Nov 14
    LCD panel makers report mixed results for October
    Nov 9
    Pixsee AI Smart Baby Monitor combines with Microsoft Azure for recording precious memories with an AI platform
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Opinions
    Opinions
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 28, 09:41
    Modern desktop and innovation
    Thursday 24 November 2022
    With years of experience in medical power markets, Asian Power Devices showcases new products at CMEF 2022
    Tuesday 22 November 2022
    Fusion Worldwide named Outstanding International Branded Distributor
    Tuesday 22 November 2022
    Digital transformation in the 'post-pandemic' era: ZNT's global layout, transformation and upgrading of localized services in the Asia-Pacific region
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Nov 29, 14:23
    Europe falling behind US and China in industry transformation, says VW brand CEO
    Tuesday 29 November 2022
    Japan-based Taiheiyo Cement in R&D of LFMP batteries
    Tuesday 29 November 2022
    Baidu's Kunlun Xin mass produces 7nm XPU-R chips for autonomous driving
    Tuesday 29 November 2022
    Chinese car makers yet to match US$30,000 goldilocks EV price