    Taipei
    Fri, Oct 28, 2022
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Rohm unveils on-device learning AI SoC with ultra-low power consumption

    Ashley Li, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Japan-based Rohm Semiconductor has newly launched a prototype SoC featuring an on-device learning AI accelerator, which can instantly predict the failure of electronic devices such as built-in motors and sensors with ultra-low power consumption and is thus ideal for edge computing devices and endpoints in the IoT applications, according to industry sources.

    The AI chip is based on the on-device learning algorithm developed by information and computer science professor Hiroki Matsutani at Keio University, and comprises the commercialized AI accelerator and Rohm's 8-bit high-performance CPU, dubbed tinyMicon MatisseCORE (Matisse), the sources said.

    By combining 20,000-gate ultra-small AI accelerator and high-performance CPU, learning and inference can be conducted with an ultra-low power consumption of only tens of milliwatts (1/1000th of a conventional AI learning chip). With this product, "differences from normal" in unknown input data can be digitized and singled out at edge devices without being connected to a cloud server, thus achieving real-time failure prediction in many applications.

    ROHM is set to commercialize its on-device learning AI SoCs in 2023 and enter mass production in 2024.

