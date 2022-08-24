中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 25, 2022
    11:27
    partly cloudy
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    SMIC founder reportedly sets up photomask materials firm in China
    10min ago
    More ban on semiconductor equipment to China accelerating tech decoupling
    23min ago
    Apogee posts 500% profit hike in July
    Aug 24, 21:36
    Techman promotes AI robots
    Aug 24, 21:30
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    IC substrate and automotive PCB demand promising

    Janet Kang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Market observers are generally optimistic about the IC substrate and automotive PCB market prospects in the long term, with both product segments to become major growth drivers for related suppliers.

    Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (TPCA) pointed out that driven by the booming semiconductor demand in recent two years, makers in the PCB sector with the highest annual revenue growth rates have been all IC substrate suppliers, with seven of them posting over US$1.0 billion for 2021 revenues, including Taiwan's Unimicron Technology, Nan Ya PCB and Kinus Interconnect Technology, Japan's Ibiden and Shinko, and South Korea's Semco and LG Innotek.

    Hayao Nakahara, president of PCB market research body NT Information, also indicated that global IC substrate production was valued at US$15.6 billion in 2021, accounting for nearly 18% of total PCB output worldwide for the year.

    Basically, the supply of high-end ABF substrates with larger areas and higher layer counts continues to fall short of demand for processing HPC and networking chips. But some industry observers opined that a slight oversupply of IC substrates also including BT-based ones, has emerged since mid-2022 amid sluggish terminal market demand for consumer electronics devices, which may drive substrate prices down to normal levels. At a recent investors conference, top ABF substrate maker Unimircon also delivered a conservative outlook for the rest of the year due to unfavorable macro environments.

    Meanwhile, TPCA has warned of possible price competition among global IC substrate makers after their new capacities come online, given that their combined investments in capacity expansion expenses will exceed US$25 billion during 2019-2025.

    On another front, automotive PCB products, especially those for EV applications, are also expected to sustain strong growth momentum in the longer term, industry sources said, adding that the amount of PCB needed for each EV is around three times that for a traditional oil-fueled car.

    Despite IC shortages, COVID lockdowns and harbor congestions, global car sales still managed to grow slightly to 83 million units in 2021 from 78 million in 2020, with EV shipments alone doubling to 6.5 million units from three million, the sources continued, citing market statistics.

    TPCA disclosed that of the world's top-10 automotive PCB suppliers, four are based in Taiwan, namely Chin Poon Industrial, Unimicron, Tripod Technology, Unimicron and Dynamic Electronics, all set to embrace a new round of lucrative business opportunities resulting from constant technology advancements and booming proliferation of new EV models and sales.

    TPCA stressed that through continuous investments in advanced technologies and capacity expansions, Taiwan makers will sustain their leaderships in the global PCB industry and will continue to benefit from ever-growing HPC, EV and LEO (low-Earth orbit) applications.

    Total investments by Taiwan's PCB players are estimated to reach NT$130-140 billion (US$4.33-4.66 billion) in 2022, including Unimicron's NT$45.3 billion, followed by Zhen Ding Technology's NT$30 billion, and over NT$10 billion each for Nan Ya and Kinsus, according to TPCA.

    Categories
    Chips + components Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    ABF substrate Auto components automotive automotive PCB capacity expansion Chin Poon Industrial consumer electronics demand Dynamic HPC Ibiden IC IC substrate Kinsus LG Nan Ya PCB Semco substrate TPCA Tripod Technology Unimicron Technology zhen ding
    Companies
    Dynamic Electronics Kinsus Interconnect Technology Unimicron Technology
    Related stories
    Aug 10
    Zhen Ding expects sales growth in 2H22
    Jul 27
    Unimicron, Kinsus post record profits for 2Q22
    Jul 5
    Nan Ya to boost automotive IC substrate sales in 2022
    Jun 16
    Unimicron to continue ramping up ABF substrate capacity till 2025
    Apr 13
    ABF substrate makers thriving on brisk demand for datacenter applications
    Mar 22
    Semco boosts investment in ABF substrate production
    Mar 22
    ABF substrate makers continue to see clients queue up for capacity
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Supply Chain Summit
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 10:43
    Best way to manage inventory when demand drops
    Tuesday 23 August 2022
    ADATA launches first industrial-grade PCIe Gen4x4 SSD IM2P41B8
    Monday 22 August 2022
    Beckhoff is looking to help machine companies in Taiwan transform with PC-based control systems
    Monday 15 August 2022
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 24, 16:26
    US, Europe keen on promoting localized EV battery production
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    XPeng sees 97% revenue growth in 2Q22 with mild drop in gross margin
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    China's CIS industry speeds up plans as automotive market shines bright
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    IC substrate and automotive PCB demand promising