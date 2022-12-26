中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 27, 2022
    Tech Chips + Components

    Taiwan PCB makers record strong 3Q22 results

    Janet Kang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based PCB makers' total output reached NT$249.2 billion (US$8.198 billion) in third-quarter 2022, hitting the highest-ever third-quarter level, according to Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (TPCA).

    Of the value, about 90% came from listed companies which are generally bigger, and rigid PCBs and IC substrates accounted for about 68% while flexible PCBs for about 32%.

    While PCB demand from the consumer electronics segment shrank in the third quarter, demand from high-end smartphones, especially iPhone, servers and automotive components remained strong, becoming the main source of growth for Taiwan-based PCB makers.

    For IC substrates, the third-quarter out value for ABF ones increased about 40% on year due to robust demand for HPC (high-performance computing), while the BT segment grew slightly only.

    Thanks to strong demand for high-end smartphones and notebooks, the third-quarter output value for flexible PCBs significantly increased on year as well.

    For third-quarter 2022, output for PCB-related glass fabrics/cloth, flexible CCL, CCL and copper foil stood at NT$12.79 billion, NT$2.86 billion, NT$106.16 billion and NT$38.05 billion respectively, TPCA noted.

    Although the fourth quarter is traditionally a peak season for the PCB industry, weak demand for consumer electronics amid inflation and high inventory levels is negatively impact PCB makers' business.

    TPCA estimates total PCB output for fourth-quarter 2022 at NT$264.4 billion, growing 6.1% sequentially and 9.8% on year, and that for the whole year of 2022 at NT$933.3 billion, increasing 14.1%.

