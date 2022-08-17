中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 18, 2022
    01:57
    mostly cloudy
    29°C
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Appier 2Q22 revenues hit record

    Ines Lin, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Appier co-founder and CEO Yu Chih-han (right) and CFO Lee Wan-ling (center); Credit: Appier

    AI-based SaaS (software as a service) developer Appier posted consolidated revenues of JPY4.4 billion (US$33.9 million) for the second quarter of 2022, the historically highest quarter level with a growth of 56% on year, according to the company.

    Appier recorded a gross margin of 50.2%, EBITDA of JPY213 million for the quarter, and has an upward adjusted forecast of 2022 consolidated revenues from JPY17.8 billion originally to JPY18.5 billion.

    Of the second-quarter 2022 consolidated revenues, 62% came from Japan and South Korea, 19% from Greater China including Taiwan, 12% from the US, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 7% from Southeast Asia.

    Appier has 1,228 clients at present, with 56% of them being old ones and 44% new ones. Of the new clients, 34% are e-commerce operators, and 25% are entertainment service providers.

    Appier focuses on the development of AI-based software solutions in which AI learns customer data (including browsing web pages) to make insight into and predict customers' behavior to undertake precise marketing for clients.

    Appier has extended applications of its SaaS, ranging from e-commerce, gaming service, and retail to financial technology, company co-founder and CEO Yu Chih-han said. Besides, Appier keeps optimizing products, including enhancement of complementariness of interrelated products, data coordination across different products, advancement in learning of AI models, and solution of clients' pain points concerning fragmentation of data, Yu noted.

    Appier was listed on the market of high-growth and emerging stocks under the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan in March 2021. The company has set up 17 operational bases in Asia, the US, and Europe and will focus expansion of business operations in the future on the US and Europe markets.

