Indonesia leading in AI incorporation in Asia Pacific, says Appier

Max Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Indonesia has taken the lead in AI deployments among eight Asia markets, with 65% of its enterprises polled having incorporated AI, much higher than Taiwan's 44%, according to findings of a survey released by Taiwan AI startup Appier.

But another 28% Taiwan enterprises have plans to incorporate AI within one year, according to the survey, commissioned by Appier and conducted by market researcher Forrester.

The survey shows that China and India closely trail Indonesia with an AI incorporation rate of 63% and 62%, respectively, followed by South Korea with 57%, Singapore 50%, Australia 49%, Japan 47% and Taiwan 44%.

The survey also finds that more than half of the Asia Pacific enterprises polled share the view that data collection and integration has posed the largest challenge in their AI incorporation process, indicating most enterprises still lack the capability to handle big data.

Appier also cited the survey as indicating that many businesses are accelerating AI incorporation, mainly to make their services and products better cater to consumer needs, grasp consumer behaviors at a faster pace, and boost the accuracy of predicting consumer behaviors.

Appier also noted that how to select proper data management and predicative analysis platforms, source useful data from multiple channels, and establish agile cross-department project teams are also common challenges facing enterprises in boosting the AI incorporation rate.

Appier stressed that AI is one of the critical forces driving digital transformation of enterprises and helping them shift operation focus to optimizing consumer experience from boosting operating efficiency, thereby effectively reshaping their corporate images and building new interactions with consumers.