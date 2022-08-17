Eternal Materials expanding dry film photoresist production capacity in China

Chemical materials maker Eternal Materials has disclosed it is expanding production capacity for dry film photoresist at its factory in Suzhou, China, with the additional capacity to come into operation in fourth-quarter 2022.

Eternal has a global market share of about 34% for dry film photoresist currently, with 75% of sales coming from China, 12% from Taiwan, 7% from Thailand, 2.6% from Europe, 1.4% from Japan and 1.0% from the US.

Eternal produces chemical materials in three main categories: resin materials, electronic materials and high-performance materials, respectively accounting for 48.31%, 25.69% and 25.17% of second-quarter 2022 consolidated revenues of NT$13.185 billion (US$445 million).

Eternal is conservative about business in third-quarter 2022, but is optimistic about mid- to long-term demand for PCB-use electronic materials because it thinks fast growing development of 5G, AI+IoT and high-performance computing will lead to increasing demand for PCBs.

In order to tap the Southeast Asia market, Eternal has set up a resin factory in Malaysia, with utilization at the factory at about 60% currently.

Eternal posted gross margin of 21.98% and net profit of NT$891.0 million for second-quarter of 2022. For first-half 2022, it posted consolidated revenues of NT$25.549 billion, gross margin of 22.09% and net profit of NT$1.780 billion.

Its July consolidated revenues reached NT$4.010 billion, decreasing 3.57% sequentially and 5.44% on year.