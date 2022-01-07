Eternal Materials 4Q21 operation better than expected

Synthetic resin and electronic material maker Eternal Materials originally expected fourth-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues to slightly decrease sequentially due to off-season effects, but now expects a sequential increase, according to the company.

It said it saw strong demand for high-performance materials and increased shipments for packaging adhesive used in packaging miniLED chips in the fourth quarter.

Eternal had consolidated revenues of NT$46.853 billion (US$1.68 billion) and pre-tax profit of NT$4.211 billion for January-November 2021 increasing 34.36% and 41.01% respectively year-on-year.

Eternal invested CNY634 million (US$91.9 million) to add three adhesive coating lines at its factory in Suzhou, China in 2021 and will set up a composite material production line in southern Taiwan.