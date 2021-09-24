中文網
    Eternal expects steady shipments of silicone materials for September
    Jane Wang, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based PCB material supplier Eternal Group forecasts steady shipments in September as demand grows before China heads into its week-long National Day holiday at the beginning of October.

    Shipments of high-performance materials keep reaching record highs. The company's operating profits for high-performace materials rose by nearly 280% to NT$814 million (US$29.4 million) in the first half of 2021.

    New high-performance materials including silicone powder and silicone packaging adhesive have helped the company upgrade its product mix and clientele.

    Demand for synthetic resin slid in the third quarter after having some good performance in the previous quarter.

    Overall shipments in September are likely to remain at the same level as in July and August. With China's long holidays around the corner, suppliers are having mixed opinions about demand. Some remain optimistic while some believe COVID will continue to disrupt the supply chain.

    The consensus, however, is that demand for ABF substrates used in 5G, HPC, and AI have outgrown supply. Eternal's subsidiary Nikko-Materials, who has a dominance in manufacturing vacuum laminator, has seen extended order visibility to the end of 2022.

    For August 2021, Eternal Group reported NT$4.37 billion in revenue, up by 37.7% on year. For the third quarter, the company projects a steady increase in revenue as well.

