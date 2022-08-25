Eternal Materials conservative about 3Q22

Taiwan-based Eternal Materials, dedicated to supplying synthetic resins, PCB-use dry film photoresist and CCL, and other electronics materials, is conservative about business results for the third quarter of 2022, and continues to optimize its product portfolios and clear inventories looking to sustain its gross margin performance.

The company's July revenues slipped 3.57% sequentially to NT$4.01 billion (US$133.66 million) due mainly to a slowdown in demand for diverse synthetic resins, which now command the highest revenue ratio. Its net earnings for the month decreased 5.69% sequentially and 25.63% annually to NT$278 million.

Its January-July sales rose 3.16% on year to NT$29.559 billion, with net profits falling 7.7% on year to NT$2.571 billion.

Electronics materials together were the second-largest revenue contributor to the company, mainly dry film photoresists, CCLs and vacuum compressors. The company is actively developing high-resolution dry film photoresists for use in FC-BGA packaging and ABF substrate production to meet the growing market demand.

With proliferating 5G, HPC and automotive applications to spur PCB market demand and spec upgrades, Eternal is also keen on developing high-frequency and high-speed CCL offerings with high unit prices and gross margins, which are expected to become a high-growth product line for the company.

It has also developed a new generation vacuum compressor for use in the production of high-end IC substrates, and expects to gain new growth momentum from the offering.

The company is proceeding with deployments in green materials including recycled materials, purified materials and renewable materials to support proliferating 5G, semiconductor, EV, and energy storage applications.