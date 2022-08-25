中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 26, 2022
    05:20
    mostly clear
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    New iPhones to boost 4Q22 handset sales in Taiwan
    8h 11min ago
    Chinese EV maker to develop SiC power modules
    8h 47min ago
    Semi equipment suppliers Acter, Nova enjoy robust orders
    9h 2min ago
    VIS, PSMC slow down establishment of new fabs
    9h 11min ago
    IC packaging material suppliers continue to see orders pull-in from ASE
    9h 47min ago
    Weltrend upbeat about USB PD controller demand
    9h 47min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Eternal Materials conservative about 3Q22

    Janet Kang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based Eternal Materials, dedicated to supplying synthetic resins, PCB-use dry film photoresist and CCL, and other electronics materials, is conservative about business results for the third quarter of 2022, and continues to optimize its product portfolios and clear inventories looking to sustain its gross margin performance.

    The company's July revenues slipped 3.57% sequentially to NT$4.01 billion (US$133.66 million) due mainly to a slowdown in demand for diverse synthetic resins, which now command the highest revenue ratio. Its net earnings for the month decreased 5.69% sequentially and 25.63% annually to NT$278 million.

    Its January-July sales rose 3.16% on year to NT$29.559 billion, with net profits falling 7.7% on year to NT$2.571 billion.

    Electronics materials together were the second-largest revenue contributor to the company, mainly dry film photoresists, CCLs and vacuum compressors. The company is actively developing high-resolution dry film photoresists for use in FC-BGA packaging and ABF substrate production to meet the growing market demand.

    With proliferating 5G, HPC and automotive applications to spur PCB market demand and spec upgrades, Eternal is also keen on developing high-frequency and high-speed CCL offerings with high unit prices and gross margins, which are expected to become a high-growth product line for the company.

    It has also developed a new generation vacuum compressor for use in the production of high-end IC substrates, and expects to gain new growth momentum from the offering.

    The company is proceeding with deployments in green materials including recycled materials, purified materials and renewable materials to support proliferating 5G, semiconductor, EV, and energy storage applications.

    Categories
    Chips + components Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    ABF substrate automotive CCL Eternal Materials HPC materials packaging
    Related stories
    Aug 17
    Eternal Materials expanding dry film photoresist production capacity in China
    Jan 7
    Eternal Materials 4Q21 operation better than expected
    Nov 17
    Eternal Materials sees demand for high-end IC substrates remain strong
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    2022 Asia IC supply chain outlook
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 25, 11:10
    AEWIN and InfinitiesSoft work together to build full covering of smart application services
    Tuesday 23 August 2022
    Best way to manage inventory when demand drops
    Tuesday 23 August 2022
    ADATA launches first industrial-grade PCIe Gen4x4 SSD IM2P41B8
    Monday 22 August 2022
    Beckhoff is looking to help machine companies in Taiwan transform with PC-based control systems
    Premium Supply Chain Forum in Asia
    EV
    Aug 25, 14:08
    SK On produces EV battery with Ford in US and develops new BMIC with Autosilicon
    Thursday 25 August 2022
    Nexar utilizes crowdsourced vision data to foster autonomous driving
    Thursday 25 August 2022
    Tesla likely to raise EV shipments and prices starting September
    Thursday 25 August 2022
    CWTC obtains leadframe orders for automotive miniLED devices