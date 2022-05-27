Vivo intros MediaTek-powered Vivo X80 in Taiwan

Vivo has introduced its new flagship smartphone, the Vivo X80, in the Taiwan market, targeting the high-end segment with a price tag of NT$27,990 (US$952).

The handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, making it the first model powered by the 4nm chip available in the local market. The Dimensity 9000 chips are manufactured by TSMC.

The Dimenisty 9000 is paired with Vivo's in-house developed V1+ image chip to optimize the handset's imaging processing capability and overall performance. By applying a vapor chamber (VC) as a cooling solution, the X80 has also gained the highest rating for its thermal performance since its launch, according to sources at retail channels.

According to market data, Vivo was the fifth largest provider in the global handset shipment rankings in the first quarter of 2022. However, it ranked first in the high-end segment of China's handset market during the same period, the sources noted.

In Taiwan, Vivo currently is the fourth-largest vendor with a 6.3% share, according to market data.

Vivo Taiwan will accept pre-orders for the X80 till May 31, with the availability starting June 1.

Photo: Company