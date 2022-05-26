中文網
    Smartphone sales in Taiwan remain weak

    Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Handset sales in Taiwan, mostly smartphone models, have been sluggish in May, after hitting a 10-month low in the previous month, according to sources from local retail channels.

    Smartphone shipments in the local market reached 370,000 units in April, the lowest level since July 2021, market data showed.

    While many e-commercial operators have initiated a slew of promotional campaigns to celebrate Mother's Day, demand has been weak, with some sources estimating May's handset shipments barely comparable to the amount reached in April.

    But the sources noted that the supply of the iPhone 13 series products has fallen short of demand as the supply chain has been disrupted, due in part to COVID lockdowns in China.

    A surge in COVID cases in Taiwan has also undermined consumer demand for handsets in the local market, the sources added.

    The supply disorder has also contributed to a more significant market share change among some brands, with Apple bearing the brunt.

    Apple saw its market share in shipment volume slide to 35% in April, compared to over 40% it usually secured.

    Samsung managed to narrow its gap against Apple, boosting its share to nearly 31% in April, powered by the bullish sales of its mid-tier Galaxy A53 and A52 models.

    Chinese brands, including Oppo, Vivo and Redmi, have also made gains in recent months, added the sources.

    Sony Mobile Communications is upbeat about its sales prospects for June as the pre-orders it received for its newly launched flagship model, Xperia 1 IV, have been higher than expected.

