中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Mar 24, 2022
    05:40
    light rain
    14°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    T-Global
    Sponsored
    E Ink to boost production capacity in 2022, 2023
    7h 50min ago
    Handset TDDI chip prices to fall further in 2Q22
    8h 16min ago
    UMT remains upbeat about demand for LEO satellites
    8h 19min ago
    Egistec looks to light sensors, dToF for 2022 growth
    8h 26min ago
    February handset sales fall in China, Taiwan
    8h 32min ago
    China OSAT growing advanced packaging capability
    8h 50min ago
    Elan subsidiary engaged in supply chain for XR hardware
    9h 8min ago
    Japan MLCC firms maintaining prices despite slowdown in CE demand
    9h 8min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    New Nvidia GPU fabbed by TSMC with 4nm process

    Monica Chen, Hsinch; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Nvidia DGX H100 systems. Credit: Nvidia

    Nvidia has announced its next-generation accelerated computing platform with Hopper architecture, dubbed H100 GPU, which is built using TSMC's 4nm (N4) process customized for the chipmaker.

    Named after Grace Hopper, a pioneering US computer scientist, the new architecture will replace the Nvidia Ampere architecture launched two years ago.

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said at the GTC spring 2022 that as the world's largest and most powerful accelerator, the H100 is packed with 80 billion transistors, 68% more than the prior-generation 7nm A100 GPU, and features major advances to accelerate AI, HPC, memory bandwidth, interconnect and communication.

    Among groundbreaking features are a Transformer Engine and a scalable Nvidia NVLink interconnect for advancing gigantic AI language models, deep recommender systems, genomics and complex digital twins.

    "Data centers are becoming AI factories - processing and refining mountains of data to produce intelligence," said Huang. "Nvidia H100 is the engine of the world's AI infrastructure that enterprises use to accelerate their AI-driven businesses."

    The H100 is the first GPU to support PCIe Gen5 and the first to utilize HBM3, enabling 3TB/s of memory bandwidth. This innovative design delivers up to 30x higher aggregate bandwidth compared to today's fastest servers and up to 10x higher performance for applications using terabytes of data, the company said.

    In tandem with the HP 100 launch, Nvdia is refreshing its DGX system architecture. Its fourth-generation DGX system, DGX H100, features eight H100 GPUs to deliver 32 petaflops of AI performance at new FP precision, providing the scale to meet the massive compute requirements of large language models, recommender systems, healthcare research and climate science.

    Nvidia is slated to kick off in the third quarter of the year its shipments of H100 GPUs, which can be used in diverse cloud datacenter applications including private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud and edge computing. The company indicated that Hopper has received broad industry support from leading cloud service providers such as Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Baidu AI Cloud, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and Tencent Cloud, all planning to offer H100-based instances.

    In addition, multiple system makers are also set to roll out servers adopting H100 platforms, including Atos, Cisco, Dell, Fuijitsu, Gigabyte Technology, H3C, HPE, Inspur, Lenovo, and Supermicro, Nvidia noted.

    At the GTC event, Nvidia also released first Arm Neoverse-based dedicated datacenter CPU, dubbed Nvidia Grace CPU superchip, which is scheduled to arrive in the first half of 2023.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals PC, CE
    Tags
    4nm 7nm AI Amazon Web Services ARM Azure Baidu Cisco Cloud CPU Dell edge computing Gigabyte Technology GPU healthcare HP HPC Hybrid Lenovo Microsoft Nvidia PCIe processor Supermicro Tencent TSMC
    Companies
    Gigabyte Technology Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
    Related stories
    Mar 21
    TSMC may triple CoWoS material purchases for Nvidia new HPC chips
    Nov 30
    Taiwan firms gearing up for upcoming Nvidia 5nm gaming GPUs
    Jan 22, 2021
    Nvidia, Qualcomm reportedly seeking TSMC support for next-generation manufacturing processes
    Dec 11, 2020
    New Nvidia GPU in short supply due to unsatisfactory yield at Samsung, sources say
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    TSMC updates
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 23, 09:22
    AMICCOM intros 2.4GHz low power wireless RF SOC for IoT application
    Tuesday 22 March 2022
    Relimetrics offers quality assurance automation solution backed by Munich Re
    Tuesday 22 March 2022
    Dun & Bradstreet releases ESG rankings where Taiwan has opportunities for growth
    Monday 21 March 2022
    Nearshoring has emerged as strategic answer to lack of diversified resources caused by offshoring
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 23, 14:19
    Ola Electric invests in fast-charging tech startup StoreDot
    Wednesday 23 March 2022
    EV battery report: China remains dominant with growing production capacity and presence worldwide
    Wednesday 23 March 2022
    EV battery report: Japan's public and private sectors endeavoring to regain glory
    Wednesday 23 March 2022
    Geely unveils 5-minute battery swapping process