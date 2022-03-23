New Nvidia GPU fabbed by TSMC with 4nm process

Nvidia has announced its next-generation accelerated computing platform with Hopper architecture, dubbed H100 GPU, which is built using TSMC's 4nm (N4) process customized for the chipmaker.

Named after Grace Hopper, a pioneering US computer scientist, the new architecture will replace the Nvidia Ampere architecture launched two years ago.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said at the GTC spring 2022 that as the world's largest and most powerful accelerator, the H100 is packed with 80 billion transistors, 68% more than the prior-generation 7nm A100 GPU, and features major advances to accelerate AI, HPC, memory bandwidth, interconnect and communication.

Among groundbreaking features are a Transformer Engine and a scalable Nvidia NVLink interconnect for advancing gigantic AI language models, deep recommender systems, genomics and complex digital twins.

"Data centers are becoming AI factories - processing and refining mountains of data to produce intelligence," said Huang. "Nvidia H100 is the engine of the world's AI infrastructure that enterprises use to accelerate their AI-driven businesses."

The H100 is the first GPU to support PCIe Gen5 and the first to utilize HBM3, enabling 3TB/s of memory bandwidth. This innovative design delivers up to 30x higher aggregate bandwidth compared to today's fastest servers and up to 10x higher performance for applications using terabytes of data, the company said.

In tandem with the HP 100 launch, Nvdia is refreshing its DGX system architecture. Its fourth-generation DGX system, DGX H100, features eight H100 GPUs to deliver 32 petaflops of AI performance at new FP precision, providing the scale to meet the massive compute requirements of large language models, recommender systems, healthcare research and climate science.

Nvidia is slated to kick off in the third quarter of the year its shipments of H100 GPUs, which can be used in diverse cloud datacenter applications including private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud and edge computing. The company indicated that Hopper has received broad industry support from leading cloud service providers such as Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Baidu AI Cloud, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and Tencent Cloud, all planning to offer H100-based instances.

In addition, multiple system makers are also set to roll out servers adopting H100 platforms, including Atos, Cisco, Dell, Fuijitsu, Gigabyte Technology, H3C, HPE, Inspur, Lenovo, and Supermicro, Nvidia noted.

At the GTC event, Nvidia also released first Arm Neoverse-based dedicated datacenter CPU, dubbed Nvidia Grace CPU superchip, which is scheduled to arrive in the first half of 2023.