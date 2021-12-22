中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 22, 2021
    Correction: Apple suppliers ship new 27-inch iMac without miniLED display
    1h 2min ago
    Mobile + Telecom

    Xiaomi 5G smartphone growth stalls in 3Q21, says Strategy Analytics

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Xiaomi's global 5G smartphone shipments growth stalled in the third quarter of 2021, while Honor outperform peers in terms of shipment growth, according to Strategy Analytics.

    Xiaomi enjoyed dramatic growth in 5G smartphone shipments worldwide in the second quarter, but posted flat sequential growth in third-quarter shipments. "Samsung's resurgence blunted Xiaomi's ability to grow in Europe in Q3 2021, while Oppo surged in China," said Ken Hyers, director at Strategy Analytics. "Facing a combined one-two punch from Samsung outside of China and Oppo in China, Xiaomi saw demand for its 5G smartphones slow considerably in Q3 2021."

    Samsung edged ahead of Oppo to become the second leading Android 5G smartphone vendor globally in the third quarter. "Samsung has returned to positive territory following three prior quarters of negative sequential shipment growth," said Ville Petteri-Ukonaho, associate director at Strategy Analytics. "Samsung is benefiting from healthy demand across multiple regions for its smartphones, powered by a broad portfolio of devices across multiple price tiers."

    Honor was the fastest growing Android 5G smartphone brand in the third quarter. "Honor 5G smartphones are rapidly increasing in popularity in China," said Yiwen Wu, associate director at Strategy Analytics. "Honor was formerly a sub-brand of Huawei but was spun out as an independent company earlier in the year."

