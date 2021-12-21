China to cut EV subsidy by 30% next year

Going into 2022, China is offering 30% less EV subsidies for carmakers, according to government rules, and only subsidizing EVs priced below CNY300,000 (US$47,000). The coming year will be a test for carmakers facing semiconductor, battery shortages and subsidy reduction.

Vice president of China EV100 Ouyang Minggao has projected that EV sales will grow nearly 50% to five million units in 2022 despite the subsidy decrease, mostly because demand is driving sales and production scale has increased.

In fact, the top-selling models are not going to be affected by the subsidy decreases, as luxury high-end models have never been eligible and low-end models have been given other types of subsidies.

A 30% decrease is about CNY3,900-5,400. Tesla was the first to raise prices of Model 3 and Model Y in November. The former now costs CNY256,000 and the latter CNY280,000 after subsidization. XPeng cancelled some promotional options such as zero-interest down payments, while NIO is extending 2021 pricing to the end of March 2022.

Given persisting shortages of chips and lithium batteries, price hike is a way to close the gap between supply and demand, but price hikes for whatever reasons are going to put sales to test.

According to Chinese media reports, total sales of new vehicles in 2021 increased 3.1% year-on-year to 26.1 million units. To break it down, passenger car sales increased 5.6% year-on-year to 21.3 million units, and commercial vehicle sales declined 6.4% year-on-year to 4.8 million units. New energy vehilce sales increased 150-160% year-on-year to about 3.4 million units.