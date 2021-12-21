中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 22, 2021
    19:22
    light rain
    18°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Correction: Apple suppliers ship new 27-inch iMac without miniLED display
    1h ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    China to cut EV subsidy by 30% next year

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    EV. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Going into 2022, China is offering 30% less EV subsidies for carmakers, according to government rules, and only subsidizing EVs priced below CNY300,000 (US$47,000). The coming year will be a test for carmakers facing semiconductor, battery shortages and subsidy reduction.

    Vice president of China EV100 Ouyang Minggao has projected that EV sales will grow nearly 50% to five million units in 2022 despite the subsidy decrease, mostly because demand is driving sales and production scale has increased.

    In fact, the top-selling models are not going to be affected by the subsidy decreases, as luxury high-end models have never been eligible and low-end models have been given other types of subsidies.

    A 30% decrease is about CNY3,900-5,400. Tesla was the first to raise prices of Model 3 and Model Y in November. The former now costs CNY256,000 and the latter CNY280,000 after subsidization. XPeng cancelled some promotional options such as zero-interest down payments, while NIO is extending 2021 pricing to the end of March 2022.

    Given persisting shortages of chips and lithium batteries, price hike is a way to close the gap between supply and demand, but price hikes for whatever reasons are going to put sales to test.

    According to Chinese media reports, total sales of new vehicles in 2021 increased 3.1% year-on-year to 26.1 million units. To break it down, passenger car sales increased 5.6% year-on-year to 21.3 million units, and commercial vehicle sales declined 6.4% year-on-year to 4.8 million units. New energy vehilce sales increased 150-160% year-on-year to about 3.4 million units.

    Categories
    EV EV + green energy
    Tags
    Automobile China subsidy
    Related stories
    Dec 17
    BYD expanding dealership network in India
    Dec 16
    Toyota ramps up EV investment to US$3.5 billion
    Dec 16
    South Korea increases subsidies for EV charging stations
    Dec 10
    Toyota to reportedly adopt BYD-developed blade LFP battery cells
    Dec 7
    Japan to increase EV subsidy to up to US$7,000
    Dec 2
    Industry watch: Policymakers must act fast for EV industry
    Nov 29
    Major Chinese tech firms see opportunities in LiDAR market
    Nov 2
    GaN and SiC compete in the EV market
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 22, 10:59
    CHT, Thai National Telecom, WhiteSpace, Delta Thailand join forces to build 5G private network
    Tuesday 21 December 2021
    Chenbro server chassis solutions meet diverse needs of customers
    Monday 20 December 2021
    Dow to showcase new silicone technologies for advanced semiconductor packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2021
    Friday 17 December 2021
    Fusion Worldwide celebrates 20 years in the electronics sourcing industry
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021