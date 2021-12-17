中文網
    Taipei
    Sat, Dec 18, 2021
    02:40
    cloudy
    15°C
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    BYD expanding dealership network in India

    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    BYD automobile. Credit: Company

    BYD India is looking to expand its dealership network to eight major local cities, according to Economic Times and Livemint. Having just launched its first electric multi-purpose vehicle (eMPV) e6, BYD India plans to provide more aftermarket services through dealership expansion.

    National Sales & BD Head at BYD India Shrirang Joshi said expanding dealership can help them bring the e6 closer to the B2B market, the reports said.

    Although two-wheelers make a bigger market than passenger cars in India, the large population still attracts many EV makers. According to JMK Research, sales of electric passenger vehicles in October accounted for only 3.4% of total EV sales, while more than 96% were two- and three-wheelers.

    According to CNBC, local carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra has projected that 50% of its car sales will be electric in 2030, but CEO Anish Shah reckoned that EVs are still considered as a luxury in India.

    BYD has already partnered with Olectra Greentech to manufacture electric buses in India, the reports noted.

    Indian government subsidizes electric passenger cars below INR1.5 million (US$19,700) for commercial fleets. Tata Motors' Nexon EV falls in this price range and is the best-selling EV in India. BYD's e6 is priced at around INR3 million, much higher than other models and is targeting mainly the local B2B market.

