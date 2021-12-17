BYD expanding dealership network in India

BYD India is looking to expand its dealership network to eight major local cities, according to Economic Times and Livemint. Having just launched its first electric multi-purpose vehicle (eMPV) e6, BYD India plans to provide more aftermarket services through dealership expansion.
National Sales & BD Head at BYD India Shrirang Joshi said expanding dealership can help them bring the e6 closer to the B2B market, the reports said.
Although two-wheelers make a bigger market than passenger cars in India, the large population still attracts many EV makers. According to JMK Research, sales of electric passenger vehicles in October accounted for only 3.4% of total EV sales, while more than 96% were two- and three-wheelers.
According to CNBC, local carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra has projected that 50% of its car sales will be electric in 2030, but CEO Anish Shah reckoned that EVs are still considered as a luxury in India.
BYD has already partnered with Olectra Greentech to manufacture electric buses in India, the reports noted.
Indian government subsidizes electric passenger cars below INR1.5 million (US$19,700) for commercial fleets. Tata Motors' Nexon EV falls in this price range and is the best-selling EV in India. BYD's e6 is priced at around INR3 million, much higher than other models and is targeting mainly the local B2B market.