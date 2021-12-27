China new energy car output, sales in November hit records, says CAAM

China-based makers produced 457,000 new energy vehicles and sold 450,000 units in November 2021, hitting respective monthly records and soaring 130% and 120% respectively year-on-year, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The output consisted of 372,000 electric vehicles (EVs) and 85,000 PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), growing 120% and 160% respectively year-on-year, CAAM said. The sales consisted of 361,000 EVs and 89,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 110% and 170% year-on-year.

New energy cars took up 17.8% of all new automobiles sold in China in November and the penetration for new energy passenger cars alone was 19.5%, CAAM said.

During January-November, 3.023 million new energy vehicles were produced and 2.990 million units were sold, each increasing 1.7 times year-on-year, CAAM indicated. The former consisted of 2.504 million EVs and 517,000 PHEVs, respectively hiking 180% and 130% year-on-year, while the latter consisted of 2.466 million EVs and 522,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 170% and 140% year-on-year.