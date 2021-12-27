中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 28, 2021
    02:46
    cloudy
    14°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Winway eyes business opportunity from new smartphone APs in 2022
    5h 17min ago
    SAA sees orders reach next years
    5h 17min ago
    Server ODMs to raise production capacities worldwide
    5h 44min ago
    Intel to become key client of Semco new Vietnam ABF substrate capacity
    5h 54min ago
    Quanta chairman expects sales to drive up by metaverses
    6h 10min ago
    IC supply priority shifting to non-consumer products for 2022
    6h 10min ago
    TSMC prepares ahead for advanced and non-miniaturization node developments, says ex-executive
    6h 11min ago
    Shortage of specialty DRAM may improve slightly in 2H22
    6h 11min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    China new energy car output, sales in November hit records, says CAAM

    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    China-based makers produced 457,000 new energy vehicles and sold 450,000 units in November 2021, hitting respective monthly records and soaring 130% and 120% respectively year-on-year, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

    The output consisted of 372,000 electric vehicles (EVs) and 85,000 PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), growing 120% and 160% respectively year-on-year, CAAM said. The sales consisted of 361,000 EVs and 89,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 110% and 170% year-on-year.

    New energy cars took up 17.8% of all new automobiles sold in China in November and the penetration for new energy passenger cars alone was 19.5%, CAAM said.

    During January-November, 3.023 million new energy vehicles were produced and 2.990 million units were sold, each increasing 1.7 times year-on-year, CAAM indicated. The former consisted of 2.504 million EVs and 517,000 PHEVs, respectively hiking 180% and 130% year-on-year, while the latter consisted of 2.466 million EVs and 522,000 PHEVs, respectively rising 170% and 140% year-on-year.

    Categories
    EV + green energy
    Tags
    China HIT sales vehicle
    Related stories
    Dec 21
    China to cut EV subsidy by 30% next year
    Nov 16
    China's fixed prices for lithium batteries is preventing the competition from growing
    Sep 16
    China new energy car output, sales in August rise
    Aug 18
    China new energy car output, sales in July hike on year
    Jul 5
    China new energy car sales in May hike on year, says CAAM
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    EV
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 27, 09:41
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    Thursday 23 December 2021
    Chenbro launches innovative RM25324 high density storage server chassis to meet diverse data needs
    Wednesday 22 December 2021
    CHT, Thai National Telecom, WhiteSpace, Delta Thailand join forces to build 5G private network
    Tuesday 21 December 2021
    Chenbro server chassis solutions meet diverse needs of customers
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021