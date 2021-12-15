中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 16, 2021
    03:33
    mostly clear
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    China market: iPhone sales slowing down
    5h 2min ago
    Topco upbeat about silicone materials demand in 2022
    5h 8min ago
    Ibase eyeing return to growth track
    5h 15min ago
    Taiwan chipmakers gearing up for compound semiconductors
    5h 24min ago
    Amtran expects flat or slight sales growth in 2022
    5h 35min ago
    Daxin expects to run new plant for semiconductor materials in 3Q22
    5h 41min ago
    Acton warns of potential cutback in orders
    5h 55min ago
    GlobalWafers sees no signs of demand reversal
    6h 13min ago
    Laster Tech to raise NT$550 million for site expansion
    6h 38min ago
    IC shortage may take 2 years to sort out
    6h 39min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Industry watch: New EV opportunities for the supply chain

    Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    MIH. Credit: DIGITIMES

    In the first half of 2021, global sales of EVs reached 2.6 million units, up 160% from the first half of 2020. EVs promise a lot of business opportunities, giving rise to diverse demand for related services, products and facilities. Foxconn (Hon Hai) projects that not only traditional carmakers and new American participants from the tech community but other cross-industry players are joining the EV race. Other Asian countries are also eager to capitalize on the new business opportunities.

    Without sophisticated EV manufacturing concepts, no single company can do the whole nine yards to develop the whole EV system. Moreover, China's ambitious EV industry is on the rise. Foxconn asserted that other potential participants or EV new forces can accelerate development of EV from four years to two, and save costs by one-third to half through the MIH platform.

    Asia's supply chain and EV new forces can tap into the ubiquitous business opportunities such as battery industry, charging piles, energy storage, SiC power semiconductors and autopilot systems.

    Demand for lithium ore is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 13.5% over the next decade. According to IEA, the number of charging piles is to increase from 10.7 million in 2020 to 215 million in 2030, implying an enourmous business opportunity with average annual growth rate of 35%.

    From the components supply side, the rapid growth momentum from EV shipments will drive the development of SiC and other emerging industries. The EV related systems are to bring huge component business opportunities. Power semiconductors are particularly valued by the industry. According to the US Department of Energy, the conversion rate of gasoline engines (power-to-force) is 16-25%, while the conversion rate of EVs is as high as 69-73% and reach 86-90% with the additional recoverable forces of 17%. Wide band gap semiconductors are the key to activating power-to-force conversion. Fueled vehicles need more than 40 kinds of semiconductors, while EVs need more than 150 kinds. East Asian countries control three-fourth of semiconductor supply.

    Take Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y with combined shipments of 443,000 vehicles in 2020 as an example. Tesla used a total of 60,000 pieces of 6-inch SiC wafers and the amount is expected to reach 80,000 pieces by 2024. Tesla currently uses power semiconductors on inverters alone. It is expected to be more than three times the business opportunity if the use of power semiconductors extends to all power modules. We expect more and more EVs will adopt SiC semiconductors. Their uses are getting diverse and extensive.

    Taiwan has formed an industrial chain of SiC semiconductors. GlobalWafers, Hermes, Huahsu and Win Semi develop substrates. Win Semi, Huahsu and Episil Precision also develop epitaxy technology. Episil Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor, OSE and Raytek are specialized in manufacturing and packaging/testing. Advanced Power, Taiwan Silicon, Pan Jit, Sinopower and Prostek develop circuit designs and control modules. As Taiwan has a very solid foundation in the semiconductor industry, it is promising to integrate upstream and downstream to accumulate unique advantages for the industry. Through the process of modulization, Taiwan's ICT industry has developed a successful model and demonstrated the world's most efficient industrial development experience. With industrial advantages and experiences in PC & communication, Taiwan's well-structured ICT industry is to demonstrate another success story in EV industry.

    Foxconn positions MIH as an open platform, demonstrating its intention to create a synergy with others of similar business nature. Foxconn is fully aware that because of possible rivalry among the ICT community, Taiwan enterprises won't join the platform unless MIH is an open architecture. MIH is Foxconn's maneuver in response to drastic changes of the local ICT ecosystem and global situation. The industry is watching how many Taiwan enterprises in the Asian supply chain will come on board.

    Colley Hwang, president of DIGITIMES Asia, is a tech industry analyst with more than three decades of experience under his belt. He has written several books about the trends and developments of the tech industry, including Asian Edge: On the Frontline of the ICT World published in 2019, and Disconnected ICT Supply Chain: New Power Plays Unfolding published in 2020.
    Categories
    Chips + components EV EV + green energy IC design, distribution ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    commentary editorial President of DIGITIMES President of DIGITIMES Asia supply chain
    Related stories
    Dec 14
    Industry watch: The Foxconn-Yulon-Foxtron EV partnership
    Dec 10
    Industry watch: How ICT and EV industries combat climate change
    Dec 9
    Industry watch: Three routes to net zero
    Dec 8
    Industry watch: Accounting firms under transformation amid climate change
    Dec 7
    Industry watch: Identify your business model from the market structure
    Dec 6
    Industry watch: It's hard to tell friends from foes
    Dec 3
    Industry watch: What I have learned from Acer founder Stan Shih
    Dec 2
    Industry watch: Policymakers must act fast for EV industry
    Dec 1
    Industry watch: How high is the EV entry barrier?
    Nov 30
    Industry watch: The EV vision
    Nov 29
    Industry watch: A new world 20 years from now
    Nov 25
    Industry watch: Taiwan, a game changer
    Nov 24
    Industry watch: Value matters more than price
    Nov 23
    Industry watch: How we may see the business environments 10 years from now
    Nov 22
    Industry watch: Maximize your strength by vertical integration
    Nov 19
    Industry watch: Will the elites today still be elites 10 years from now?
    Nov 18
    Industry watch: Ups and downs in the pandemic era
    Nov 17
    Industry watch: How to convince IT elites
    Nov 16
    Industry watch: Is the information and consulting service industry a buyer's or seller's market?
    Nov 15
    Industry watch: Recruiting talent
    Nov 12
    Industry watch: Specifications, prices and strategies
    Nov 11
    Industry watch: 'I lose interest in the work right after the premiere'
    Nov 10
    Industry watch: The era of market equilibrium is gone
    Nov 9
    Industry watch: Supply chain disruption redefines value creation
    Nov 5
    Industry watch: Challenges of traditional OEM decision-making models
    Nov 4
    Industry watch: Interdependent industrial ecosystems
    Nov 3
    Industry watch: What role can Taiwan play in semiconductor supply chain revamp?
    Nov 1
    Industry watch: China to overtake 70% of the global panel market by 2023
    Oct 29
    Industry watch: Outlook of the server sector
    Oct 28
    Industry watch: The growing importance of electronics in car industry
    Oct 27
    Industry watch: How to estimate added value of enterprises
    Oct 26
    Industry watch: How do you know something without personal experience?
    Oct 25
    Industry watch: The Chinese community
    Oct 22
    Industry watch: Sharing, reciprocity for win-win partnerships
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Opinions
    Opinions
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 15, 10:44
    Synopsys turns a new page in Moore's Law with software innovation
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Powering a great night's sleep for infrastructure managers
    Monday 13 December 2021
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    Friday 10 December 2021
    Working together with CHT IDC, enhancing the rapid-response ability of MasterLink Securities IT tapping the power of financial cluster synergy
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021