中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 21, 2021
    12:15
    light rain
    21°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Broadcom, MediaTek to roll out Wi-Fi 7 SoCs in 1H22
    Dec 20, 22:21
    Giantplus sees brisk order visibility for 1H22
    Dec 20, 22:05
    Kaori upbeat about demand for EVs
    Dec 20, 21:54
    LED chipmaker Genesis Photonics files patent lawsuit against Apple in Taiwan
    Dec 20, 20:55
    MCU firm Nyquest strikes 4-year deal for sufficient foundry capacity
    Dec 20, 20:07
    Taiwan handset sales likely to disappoint in 2021
    Dec 20, 19:59
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Industry watch: Innovative applications and semiconductor industry outlook

    Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    A while back at a DIGITIMES-hosted seminar on the ICT industry's outlook in 2022, Tony Huang, deputy director of the DIGITIMES Research Center, pointed out that the regular safety stock levels for components distributors can be nine weeks or more. However, as of the end of 2021, the distributors of Microchip, the world's largest non-vehicle MCU vendor, kept only 21 days of inventory although the peak season had ended. If we observe the business atmosphere from BB ratio of Infineon, a major IDM, we may conclude that demand for car semiconductors produced the most fluctuations with BB ratio coming over two for three consecutive quarters. Demand for other components like power semiconductors and semiconductors for industrial control was also in high gear. Inventory records of Renesas indicated a similar trend. Apparently, the industrial climate is still on the upswing. The imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand won't be relieved in one or two quarters.

    Applied Materials projects that global data flow in 2025 will be 100 times as much as in 2018. The vast majority of the data generated is not human-to-human communication, but from the contribution of smart manufacturing.

    Triggered by the surging demand for datacenters, the major chip players are developing advanced processes with more powerful and faster computing specs. Ushering in the new era of DDR5 memory chips, CPU vendors have been developing products embedded with DDR5. The demand of servers will play a key role after 2022.

    Estimating industrial growth of the next five years, the DIGITIMES Research Center projects the sectors which would perform at an average annual growth rate of more than 50% include AI-featured microprocessors, silicon photonics, high-performance computing chips for EVs, and power semiconductors (GaNs). Other promising areas with growth rates between 30-50% include chips for AR/VR devices, emerging memory solutions (MRAM, ReRAM, PCM), smart cockpit chips and semiconductors & DPUs for charging piles. Chips for smart homes, NPUs for portable devices, AI chips for datacenters, and sensors for IOT will also see considerable growth in demand.

    As for the more upstream car semiconductors, the current mainstream process is 45nm technology. Once 28nm technology is adopted, the role of Taiwan enterprises will be more significant. The development echoes the expansion plans of Taiwan's leading semiconductor players like UMC, Winbond, Macronix, Vanguard and Powerchip.

    (Editor's note: This is part of a series of analysis of Taiwan's role in the global ICT industry.)

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Colley Hwang, president of DIGITIMES Asia, is a tech industry analyst with more than three decades of experience under his belt. He has written several books about the trends and developments of the tech industry, including Asian Edge: On the Frontline of the ICT World published in 2019, and Disconnected ICT Supply Chain: New Power Plays Unfolding published in 2020.
    Categories
    Chips + components EV EV + green energy IC design, distribution IC manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals Memory chips Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    commentary editorial President of DIGITIMES President of DIGITIMES Asia
    Related stories
    Dec 21
    Opportunities for Taiwan companies in IVI, smart cockpit in 2022
    Dec 21
    Industry watch: The expensive semiconductor game
    Dec 16
    Industry watch: EV industry's revolutionary impact on applications
    Dec 15
    Industry watch: New EV opportunities for the supply chain
    Dec 14
    Industry watch: The Foxconn-Yulon-Foxtron EV partnership
    Dec 10
    Industry watch: How ICT and EV industries combat climate change
    Dec 9
    Industry watch: Three routes to net zero
    Dec 2
    Industry watch: Policymakers must act fast for EV industry
    Dec 1
    Industry watch: How high is the EV entry barrier?
    Nov 30
    Industry watch: The EV vision
    Nov 3
    Industry watch: What role can Taiwan play in semiconductor supply chain revamp?
    Oct 28
    Industry watch: The growing importance of electronics in car industry
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Opinions
    Opinions
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 20, 12:01
    Dow to showcase new silicone technologies for advanced semiconductor packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2021
    Friday 17 December 2021
    Fusion Worldwide celebrates 20 years in the electronics sourcing industry
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Powering a great night's sleep for infrastructure managers
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Synopsys turns a new page in Moore's Law with software innovation
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021