Industry watch: What I have learned from Acer founder Stan Shih

Acer founder Stan Shih founder has been engaged in the IT industry for 50 years. That's not easy. He deserves our respect not because he is a senior industrial leader but because he has been always optimistic and enthusiastic. I often ask for his advice which always tends to be positive thinking. Rarely have I heard him say, "No chance"!

He spoke about "Silicon Island" and global citizens in 1989 when I was working with MIC under III. I often met and talked to Shih at that time. The only way to success for Taiwan's IT industry is internatioonalization because the local market is small. He even tried to find a fourth model of internationalization. "Global brand, local touch" is his well-known saying.

Someone asked why he started his business in 1976. "I was elected as one of Taiwan's 'Ten Outstanding Young Persons' in the early days, but that title deterred many enterprises from hiring me, so I had no choice but to start my own business," replied Shih. His ex-boss made calculators with lucrative returns but closed the business due to lack of managements skills. At the inception of his business, he initially relied on employees' investment until he got financial support in 1984 from Glyn TH Ing, founder of Continental Engineering Corp. Thus, Shih always respects Ing as his benefactor. Businessmen must appreciate and keep in mind those who have given you a hand.

Acer set a goal in 1992 known as the "2121" plan. Shih hoped to have 21 publicly listed companies by the time Acer entered the 21st century, which was a very ambitious goal 30 years ago. It is not easy at all to determine spin-off or spin-in among departments. Spin-off is relatively easy, while teamwork among departments can be ensured only by corporate governance. It is a long way to go without examples to follow.

The smile curve theory was developed by Stan Shih in 1996 in line with industrial trends. Thanks to their financial strength, Taiwan enterprises were virtually invulnerable during the financial disaster in 1997. Nonetheless, business does not count on luck of the draw. They key to sustain business in difficult times lies in starting business at the right time, coupled with enough funds, a professional team, and expertise in technology.

Notebook PC production still applied a decentralized assembly model in the 1990s. Not until the rise of China was the centralized model applied to reach economies of scale. Ever since, the game rules have been very different. Two-thirds of Acer's overseas employees are foreigners. For fear of losing clout at the headquarters, many Taiwan-based employees are reluctant to work overseas. Acer is the most internationalized company in Taiwan, since it has to recruit more foreigners.

But foreign employees may not be eager to embrace implicit value. It posed a challenge for Acer's top management to live up to the "Acer Way vs American Way." Acer's international management was not on the right track until Jason Chen came on board, said Shih. Chen had experiences conducting Intel's international sales team, knowing how to manage foreign employees. That's why Shih could pass the baton.

Shih envisions the best opportunities for Taiwan lie in "information and communication" and "health care" sectors which come with at least 30% of gross profit. However, the Acer brand alone has limitations. It is necessary to work with cross-industry experts, so Acer and National Taiwan University Hospital started collaboration in smart health care. Shih says the Chinese name of the government's Industrial Development Bureau should be changed to reflect its scope that goes beyond manufacturing, so that we can diversify models of cross-industry cooperation. In the future, let the user's value proposition drive the industrial development. Let information and communication technologies drive innovation for smart health care industry.

Taiwan is the place of sparkling ideas for the "Eastern silicon civilization." Shih's insights are no longer intended to tackle issues about profitability, but shed light on the human civilization and value proposition.

(Editor's note: This is part of a series of analysis of Taiwan's role in the global ICT industry.)