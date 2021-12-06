中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 7, 2021
    21:33
    mostly clear
    17°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Adata expects DRAM demand to pick up in 1Q22
    1h 34min ago
    Samsung eyeing orders from TSMC customers
    1h 34min ago
    Taiwan MCU suppliers to generate revenue increases in 1Q22
    1h 34min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Industry watch: It's hard to tell friends from foes

    Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Samsung. Credit: DIGITIMES

    When developing its advanced packaging technology, what's TSMC's bigger concern: its own competitiveness or the feelings of other packaging firms? In the past, Intel made motherboards for the purpose of driving Taiwan manufacturers to accelerate the development of their own motherboards. Intel certainly was eyeing the high-margin microprocessors rather than motherboards. If the ecosystem partners are too slow to react, the upstream firms would rather do it on their own. Imposing pressure on downstream makers to influence their operation strategy and mentality is common in the industry.

    TSMC has announced a joint project to build a new fab in Japan with Sony, while Samsung - TSMC's bitter rival - has started talking to UMC about contract manufacturing. Samsung's semiconductor department is divided into Memory and System LSI divisions. Over the years, the Memory division has contributed annually more than half of the profits. The System LSI division has been flagging. There might be internal arguments about who should take the blame: the IC design section or the wafer foundry section. The best alternative for Samsung is to outsource its non-core products - those that are not in head-to-head competition with TSMC. It is a reasonable strategy for Samsung to partner with UMC.

    Despite Lee Jae-yong's reaffirmed commitment to spending big to reinvigorate business, I'm afraid it would be an uphill battle for Samsung if it rages a war on all fronts, even though Samsung has US$100 billion of funds in hand. "Choice and focus" are still the strategic guidelines of Samsung's semiconductor business. Hence, it's natural to see the co-opetition relations between Samsung and Taiwan's IT players.

    In the past two years, the growth of shipments from traditional server brands has been moderate. As of now, the major growth momentum comes from Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft. HP and Dell might focus on system integration demand rather than brand benefits when running their server businesses, since they understand the new trends of open network. The telecom players and Internet giants are concerned more about who can provide more added value, rather than the brand value of the suppliers. At any rate, most of the server orders would go to Taiwan's makers.

    Foxconn chairman Young-Way Liu said the future cars are software-defined vehicles. Hence, the era of playing the role of pure contract manufactuers has come to an end. If the global automotive industry is to incur a huge loss of US$200 billion in 2021 due to shortage of semiconductors, would the traditional automakers care about the hierarchy among suppliers in traditional automotive industry? The proportion of local production will be higher in the future. The traditional automotive industry is disintegrating, and the ICT industry players are aggressively gearing up for the promising market. That's why Liu said that there will be a dramatic change in supply chain of the automotive industry by 2024. UMC co-founder John Hsuan said if you are not a key player by 2025, you are out of the picture!

    Japan has been focusing on development of hydrogen vehicle, and its automotive industry has not been as active as others - China, Taiwan and Korea - in developing electric vehilces (EV). Thailand's automotive industry, which has relied heavily on Japanese companies, needs to find a way out now. Japan's auto parts suppliers used to rely on the domestic market because they were convinced that they could live on demand from domestic automakers. However, with emerging business opportunities for EVs, coupled with shortage of car-use semiconductors, Japan has come to realize how far Taiwan's ICT industry has gone ahead. Components vendors like Rohm and Murata have realized the increasingly important roles of Taiwan ICT firms, and the patterns of their interactions have been fundamentally changed.

    In the past era of PC or mobile phone, the ICT community relied on the top-down linear relationship, but it is now a new era of a matrix network. The times have changed, and the industry leaders need to live up to the dynamic changes!

    (Editor's note: This is part of a series of analysis of Taiwan's role in the global ICT industry.)

    Colley Hwang, president of DIGITIMES Asia, is a tech industry analyst with more than three decades of experience under his belt. He has written several books about the trends and developments of the tech industry, including Asian Edge: On the Frontline of the ICT World published in 2019, and Disconnected ICT Supply Chain: New Power Plays Unfolding published in 2020.
    Categories
    Chips + components EV EV + green energy IC design, distribution IC manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    commentary editorial President of DIGITIMES President of DIGITIMES Asia
    Related stories
    Dec 7
    Foxconn sees November revenue rebound above NT$600 billion
    Dec 7
    Industry watch: Identify your business model from the market structure
    Dec 3
    Industry watch: What I have learned from Acer founder Stan Shih
    Dec 2
    Industry watch: Policymakers must act fast for EV industry
    Dec 1
    Industry watch: How high is the EV entry barrier?
    Nov 30
    Industry watch: The EV vision
    Nov 29
    Industry watch: A new world 20 years from now
    Nov 25
    Industry watch: Taiwan, a game changer
    Nov 24
    Industry watch: Value matters more than price
    Nov 23
    Industry watch: How we may see the business environments 10 years from now
    Nov 22
    Industry watch: Maximize your strength by vertical integration
    Nov 19
    Industry watch: Will the elites today still be elites 10 years from now?
    Nov 18
    Industry watch: Ups and downs in the pandemic era
    Nov 17
    Industry watch: How to convince IT elites
    Nov 16
    Industry watch: Is the information and consulting service industry a buyer's or seller's market?
    Nov 15
    Industry watch: Recruiting talent
    Nov 12
    Industry watch: Specifications, prices and strategies
    Nov 11
    Industry watch: 'I lose interest in the work right after the premiere'
    Nov 10
    Industry watch: The era of market equilibrium is gone
    Nov 9
    Industry watch: Supply chain disruption redefines value creation
    Nov 5
    Industry watch: Challenges of traditional OEM decision-making models
    Nov 4
    Industry watch: Interdependent industrial ecosystems
    Nov 3
    Industry watch: What role can Taiwan play in semiconductor supply chain revamp?
    Nov 1
    Industry watch: China to overtake 70% of the global panel market by 2023
    Oct 29
    Industry watch: Outlook of the server sector
    Oct 28
    Industry watch: The growing importance of electronics in car industry
    Oct 27
    Industry watch: How to estimate added value of enterprises
    Oct 26
    Industry watch: How do you know something without personal experience?
    Oct 25
    Industry watch: The Chinese community
    Oct 22
    Industry watch: Sharing, reciprocity for win-win partnerships
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Opinions
    Opinions
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 7, 09:22
    Intel collaborates with global ecosystem partners to push into smart healthcare business
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Impact of e-commerce, smart manufacturing on fashion industry
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Enter the next phase of networking at a steady pace
    Friday 19 November 2021
    Digitalizing textile supply chain
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2021