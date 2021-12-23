中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 23, 2021
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Foxconn reportedly to reopen Chennai plant Monday

    Jingyue Hsiao, Yusin Hu, Taipei, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    EMS provider Foxconn has temporarily shut down a manufacturing plant in Chennai, India amid employee protest against food poisoning at the site and other problems, according to Reuters citing local officials as saying. But Foxconn expects to reopen the plant next Monday, according to industry sources.

    More than 400 employees were food poisoned, 156 of which were hospitalized, Reuters has reported.

    Foxconn has reportedly been testing production of iPhone 13 in India, according to Economic Times. The same news has appeared around a couple months back, and Foxconn has declined to comment on "rumors," according to Taiwanese media CNA.

    About 70% of the iPhones produced in India are to satisfy domestic demand, according to sources. IDC also reported that Apple usually starts producing a new product in India 3-4 months after launch.

    Foxconn has been showing interest in Indian government's subsidy scheme for local manufacturing of handset, IT hardware, telecom and network products.

