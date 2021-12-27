Industry watch: Traditional carmakers under threat in booming EV market

According to DIGIMIES Research, after reaching a pinnacle of more than 83 million vehicles in 2019, the global automotive market encountered a sales plunge in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak which triggered supply chain disruption. It is projected that only after the supply-and-demand of production equipment and parts stabilize in 2023 will it bounce back to the sales volume of 2019. Everyone is concerned about when the business will pick up and be poised for the emerging business opportunities. Those who take the initiatives in the diverse and changing environment are most likely to be winners.

Jessie Lin, a research manager at DIGITIMES Research Center, pointed out that the global sales of EVs would reach 6.006 million in 2021 with a sequential increase of 91%, which have attracted attention of numerous carmakers. China is still taking the lead in terms of penetration ratio among the major markets, with annual EV sales of 2.92 million units in 2021 accounting for 14% of China's car market, up from 6.2% in 2020 and all the way up to 18% in 2023.

The China market has bounced back from the moderate growth 18% in 2020 due to the epidemic impact and is expected to grow by 134% in 2021. The remarkable growth is closely attributed to its dual credit policy. China's central government mandates that the proportion of EVs produced by carmakers must be uplifted from 12% in 2020 to 18% in 2023 at an incremental rate of 2% per year. In order to comply with government regulations, China's carmakers have launched mini cars that have attracted the urban youth. These initiatives are accelerating development of EVs and giving China's EV market more growth momentum than other countries. Driven by internal and external positive factors, the proportion of EVs in China's automotive market will be up to 11.7% in 2021, with a sequential increase of 5.5 percentge points.

Following the China market is the European market, which is expected to increase from 564,000 units in 2019, 1.365 million units in 2020, to 2.2 million units in 2022 with growth rates of 142% and 61%, respectively. EU adopts a "carrot-and-stick" policy, stipulating carbon emissions standards and launching high subsidies. It is projected that the EU market in 2021 will reach 2.2 million units, with penetration rate exceeding 15%. With carmakers' intention to avoid hefty penalties plus promotion of multiple countries, it is estimated that global EV sales can reach 27 million units in 2025, with a chance to reach a penetration rate of 30%.

Under the impact of the pandemic and supply chain disruption, the Europe and US EV players are less vulnerable than their counterparts in other emerging countries thanks to their relatively complete supply chains. The global IT community originally expected ASEAN and South Asia to become the new growth drivers but it now has to continue to rely on China's market. New automakers such as Geely, BYD, NIO and Xpeng have caught global attention. Under the US-China trade tension, the Chinese market continues to attract global carmakers with various incentives. Amid the lingering US-China trade tensions, many carmakers are forced to take a stance which would pose a challenge to the long-term business strategy.

On top of that, with consumer price spikes, car prices are bound to rise. Under the trends of carbon neutrality, EV's business opportunities have attracted across-the-board attention. To maintain market position, Tier 1 suppliers are taking the initiatives to capitalize on business opportunities of self-driving vehicles and integration of software and hardware. Upcoming new changes will bring new opportunities, and Taiwan may usher in the next "golden decade"!