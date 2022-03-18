中文網
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Samsung responds to Galaxy smartphone throttling, poor sub-5nm foundry yields

    Amy Fan, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

    Credit: Samsung

    Samsung Electronics has made an unusual move by responding to its negative rumors - one about the Game Optimisation Service (GOS) app on the Galaxy S22 series; and the other regarding unsatisfactory sub-5nm process yield rates its foundry operations are experiencing.

    At its annual shareholders' meeting on March 16, Samsung apologized for the app throttling issue on its latest flagship smartphone. Samsung Device Experience division CEO JH Han bowed in apology to the shareholders for the matter, saying the company failed to appreciate customer concerns.

    Han reiterated that the GOS is designed to optimize CPU and GPU performance by preventing excess heating when playing a game for a long time. Samsung has rolled out GOS updates for users to disable the app.

    Also at the shareholders' meeting, Samsung Devices Solutions division CEO Kyehyun Kyung claimed that the company is improving its advanced process yield rates. The more advanced the process, the higher the complexity will be, and therefore improving the process yield rates will require time, said Kyung.

    Samsung continues to lag behind its major rival TSMC in terms of sub-5nm process yield rates, which may prompt Qualcomm to shift orders for its next-generation 3nm chip platform to the Taiwan-based foundry, according to industry sources. Samsung Foundry's yield on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is reportedly only 35%.

