Vehicle-as-a-service platform optimizes fleet management and EV adoption: Interview with Autofleet

The rise of "mobility-as-a-service" or "vehicle-as-a-service," such as car rental services, car sharing, or ridesharing services, not only provides people with more alternative ways of commuting but also drives the transformation of fleet management companies and operators to optimize the fleet operation and EV adoption.

Autofleet, the startup that recently raised $20 million Series B, provides a vehicle-as-a-service platform for fleets, by leveraging AI for demand prediction and vehicle dispatching technology. The company CEO Kobi Eisenberg said, "The reason we focus on fleets is that we believe that fleets today, and even more so in the future will play a significant role in the value chain of mobility, as people transition from private ownership of vehicles to consuming mobility services, especially in urban areas."

The company joined Garage+, an incubation project for startups initiated by the Epoch Foundation, to unlock the door to the global EV market.

The company recently formed global strategic cooperation with Fujitsu to develop sustainable logistics solutions and to solve the issues like labor shortages and environmental problems. Other companies that Autfleet has partnered with in the world include the electrified transportation company Revel, Asia's largest taxi operator Bluebird from Indonesia, Avis Budget Group, Zipcar, and Keolis.

As a pure software company, Autofleet uses advanced AI-based machine learning algorithms in its "Optimization Engine" to assist fleet companies to predict the future demand based on seasonality, weather, events, traffic, and points of interest, for automating and optimizing their internal operations.

By utilizing the telematics data and data from Autofleet's Driver App, such as location, speed, and acceleration, the platform can immediately give directions to the drivers on what to do, where to go for the tasks.

"The platform provides both real-time insights and historical reporting. Real-time insights include for example moving a vehicle from an area of low demand to an area of high demand. Historical reporting, track the activity of different KPIs including business-related metrics, like utilization and revenues, etc. and operational metrics, the number of tasks completed, how long it took the tasks to be completed, wherever they were completed," said Eisenberg.

Autofleet partnered with Revel

Smart solutions benefit fleet owners and operators

Autofleet provides three kinds of solutions at the disposal of fleet companies. The first solution is about "Vehicle-as-a-Service" to automate and optimize the internal operations of the fleet, which covers servicing, cleaning, charging, and rebalancing. Autofleet's solution can make sure that vehicles are located where they are needed by predicting future demand. The fleet company can move vehicles to where the demand is to balance demand-supply and can suggest to the operators when and where to charge the electric vehicles. Eisenberg said all these help optimize the internal operations of the fleets to reduce downtime and increase utilization.

The second solution is called "Ride-as-a-Service," a turn-key solution to operate, track and optimize any ride-related mobility service. A taxi company can use the platform to become more efficient in their operation, for example, largely reducing their dispatch time, time to pick-up and drop-off. Bluebird, the Indonesian taxi operator, utilized Autofleet's solution to support its national fleet of over 23,000 vehicles this year.

Finally, the third Solution is the Simulator, a planning tool to enable the fleet companies to answer all kinds of questions. "Especially, now the adoption of electric vehicles has created a lot of operational complexity. Fleet companies often have questions, like what should be the fleet size, where to locate the charging stations, or selection of types of chargers," said Eisenberg.

"We also have collaborations with utilities and infrastructure providers. We are using the Simulator, to identify, for example, how to layout the charging infrastructure in the city, or to any kind of infrastructure planning regarding fleets and traffic-related data. For this kind of planning the Simulator is being used as well," he continued.

Autofleet platform

Successful EV cases around the world

The company now has accumulated many successful cases around the world, especially for EV adoption. The installation of Autofleet's platform provides their clients with positive results in reducing operational costs and increasing sales revenue that show their unique sales proposition in the market.